Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest stories Listen Traffic Legislature Newsletters Most commented Obits Weather Puzzles + Games
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Arkansas bill: Raise cigarette taxes to pay for tax cuts

by The Associated Press | Today at 1:50 p.m. 0comments

LITTLE ROCK — The Republican leader of the Arkansas Senate and a bipartisan group of lawmakers are proposing raising taxes on cigarettes and e-cigarettes to pay for tax cuts for the state's low- and middle-income residents.

Senate President Jim Hendren on Thursday unveiled a $100 million proposal to cut taxes for low-income earners and to raise the state's standard deduction. The cuts will be paid for by raising taxes on cigarettes and e-cigarettes.

[RELATED: Complete Democrat-Gazette coverage of the Arkansas Legislature]

Hendren was flanked by more than a dozen lawmakers as he unveiled the plan, which he says will go before a Senate committee next week.

The proposal comes after the majority-Republican Legislature last month backed GOP Gov. Asa Hutchinson's proposal to cut the state's top income tax rate.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

Comments

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT