Arkansas House approves governor's agency reshuffle plan

LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas House has approved a government reorganization plan that would cut the number of agencies directly answering to the governor from 42 to 15.

The House voted 82-0 for the plan on Thursday. Ten House members voted "present," which has the same effect as voting against the measure. The proposal now heads to the state Senate.

The proposal advanced after the House rejected an effort to postpone until next week a vote on the 2,049-page bill.

Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson proposed the agency reorganization last year, saying it would increase efficiency and save the state money.

