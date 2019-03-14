Arkansas Index lists 2.64 gain to 413.66

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, rose 2.64 to 413.66 Wednesday.

"Tame inflation data from the February Producer Price Index report released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics helped drive equities higher for a third consecutive day with the health care and energy sectors leading the advance," said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc. in Little Rock.

Total volume for the index was 17.6 million shares.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.

Business on 03/14/2019