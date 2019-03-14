Arkansas man, 19, after pickup overturns off state highway

A 19-year-old Arkansas man died after his pickup crashed off a state highway Wednesday night and overturned, authorities said.

Shortly before 9 p.m., Christopher H. Brown of Marvell was driving a 2004 Toyota Tundra north on Arkansas 316 in Poplar Grove when the pickup veered off the east side of the highway, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

Brown suffered fatal injuries. No one else was listed as being hurt in the single-vehicle crash.

Conditions at the time were said to be rainy.

At least 72 people have died in traffic crashes in Arkansas so far this year, according to preliminary figures.