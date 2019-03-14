Arkansas Senate OKs new requirement for abortion doctors

LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Senate has approved a measure imposing a new requirement on doctors who perform abortions, the latest in a series of restrictions on the procedure that are moving quickly through the Legislature.

The Senate on Thursday voted 29-5 in favor of the proposal, which would require that doctors who perform abortions be board-certified or board-eligible in obstetrics and gynecology. The measure now heads to the House.

Supporters of the bill say the measure is needed to protect the health of women undergoing abortions, but opponents have called the requirement unnecessary.

The proposal advanced a day after lawmakers sent the governor legislation banning most abortions 18 weeks into a woman's pregnancy. Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson plans to sign the measure into law.