At the post

DAY 28 of 57

TODAY'S SIMULCAST SCHEDULE Gulfstream Park, 11:35 a.m.; Fair Grounds, 12:30 p.m.; Golden Gate, 2:45 p.m.; Santa Anita, 3 p.m.; Penn National, 5:05 p.m.; Turfway Park, 5:15 p.m.; Charles Town, 6 p.m.; Daytona Beach (greyhounds), 6:25 p.m.

HELLO, BYE BYE

Bye Bye J is the 1-2 program favorite for today's eighth race, an $85,000 allowance sprint for Arkansas-bred females.

Bye Bye J will make her Oaklawn debut for trainer Ron Moquett of Hot Springs after being privately purchased by Alex and JoAnn Lieblong after a runner-up finish in the Grade III Forward Gal Stakes at Gulfstream Park on Feb. 2.

"We bought her hoping that she would be a fun horse for the races coming up this summer and also the fact that she's an Arkansas-bred," Moquett said.

Moquett said Bye Bye J is eligible for the $100,000 Rainbow Miss Stakes on April 20, the meet's biggest prize for 3-year-old Arkansas-bred fillies.

Sports on 03/14/2019