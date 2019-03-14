CALENDAR: Today's legislative schedule

The calendar of public events of the 92nd General Assembly for today, the 60th day of the 2019 regular session.

COMMITTEES

8 a.m. Special Language Subcommittee of the Joint Budget Committee, Room B, Multi-Agency Complex. 9 a . m . Jo i n t B u d g e t Co m m i tte e, Ro o m A , Multi-Agency Complex.

10 a.m. Senate Agriculture, Forestry and Economic Development Committee, Room 309.

10 a.m. Senate Insurance and Commerce Committee, Room 171.

10 a.m. Senate City, County and Local Affairs Committee, Room 272.

10 a.m. Senate State Agencies and Governmental Affairs Committee, Old Supreme Court chamber. 10 a.m. House Education Committee, Room 138.

10 a.m. House Judiciary Committee, Room 149.

10 a.m. House P ublic Health, Welfare and Labor Committee, Room 130.

10 a.m. House P ublic Transportation Committee, Room B, Multi-Agency Complex.

10 a.m. House Revenue & Taxation Committee, Room

151.

15 minutes upon adjournment, Senate Transportation, Technology and Legislative Affairs Committee, Room 207.

SENATE

1 p.m. Senate convenes.

HOUSE

1 p.m. House convenes.

