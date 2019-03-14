Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest stories Listen Traffic Legislature Newsletters Most commented Obits Weather Puzzles + Games
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Effort fails to block bill that would remove Confederate symbolism from Arkansas flag

Today at 4:30 a.m. 2comments
story.lead_photo.caption In this Feb. 1, 2011 file photo, an American and Arkansas flag blow in the wind as snow falls in Fayetteville. (AP Photo/Beth Hall, File)

Rep. Jack Ladyman, R-Jonesboro, on Wednesday failed to block the latest legislation by Rep. Charles Blake, D-Little Rock, that would change state law to remove a symbolic reference to the Confederacy on the state flag.

Ladyman's motion failed in a 4-4 vote in the 20-member House State Agencies and Governmental Affairs Committee.

The flag's single blue star above the word "Arkansas" denotes the state as a member of the Confederate States of America, according to the law explaining the flag's elements.

[RELATED: Complete Democrat-Gazette coverage of the Arkansas Legislature]

Blake's original bill would have changed the designation to commemorate native tribes. A committee defeated and then tabled that bill.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson, a Republican, then came out in support of a change.

Blake's latest legislation, House Bill 1736, would have the top star honor the United States. The three stars below the state name -- which now honor the U.S., Spain and France -- would honor Spain, France and native tribes.

Hutchinson told the Political Animals Club that he met with Blake and Rep. Jimmy Gazaway, R-Paragould, about the bill Wednesday morning and assured them he supports the bill.

"I expect that bill to come back in the State Agencies committee at some point in the future," he said.

--Michael R. Wickline

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

Comments

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in
  • RBear
    March 14, 2019 at 7:47 a.m.

    This legislation needs to pass. Gov. Hutchinson provided more context for the star commemorating the Confederacy in his remarks to Political Animals. It was passed at a time of intense racial tension in Arkansas less than five years after the Elaine Massacre. I know some in here will try to deflect by blaming the party in charge at the time of passage. Those were Dixiecrats, by the way.
    ...
    Regardless who was in charge, the star's reason for being on the flag needs to be redefined. This is not rewriting history or erasing it. It's choosing what we want our state to honor through its flag and the Confederacy is not one of those things.
  • BoudinMan
    March 14, 2019 at 7:59 a.m.

    Why does doing the right thing seem like such a difficult task for the repugnants? Do they just like to align themselves on the wrong side of history?
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT