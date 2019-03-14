Former LSU pledge and 4-star WR plans another trip to Hill

Arkansas looks to be a major player for highly recruited receiver Darin Turner following his decsion to reopen his recruitment after being committed to LSU for almost a year.

Turner, 6-4, 215 pounds of Memphis Central, pledged to the Tigers on March 27th of last year. He visited Fayetteville over the weekend.

“I liked it a lot up there at Arkansas, they show great support and love, hoping to get up there again soon,” Turner said.

ESPN rates Turner a 4-star prospect, the No. 8 receiver and No. 54 overall prospect in the nation in the 2020 class. He plans to make an official visit to Arkansas.

“Most definitely,” he said.

If he decided to be a Hog, he would rejoin former teammates at Central, defensive lineman Eric Gregory and receiver Shamar Nash. Both signed with Arkansas in December after playing last fall at IMG Academy in Florida.

Seeing the passion of the Razorback fan base stood out to Turner during his visit to Arkansas.

“I love the fan base energy, no matter the circumstances, they still show love,” Turner said.