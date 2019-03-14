State Capitol news in brief

Hutchinson says funding talks near

Gov. Asa Hutchinson said he expects to begin working next week with legislative leaders on the proposed Revenue Stabilization Act that distributes general revenue to state programs.

In November, Hutchinson proposed a general revenue budget for fiscal 2020 that would total $5.75 billion -- a $125 million increase over current fiscal 2019 that ends June 30.

Speaking before the Political Animals Club in Little Rock, Hutchinson said his proposed budget factors in that the Legislature will approve bills to require the collection of sales taxes on Internet sales and to conform the state's income tax code with some changes in the federal code.

The Internet sales tax legislation will be coupled with some changes in the corporate income tax code, he said.

He said $28 million was expected to be raised from conforming the state's income tax code with some federal changes, but "we are not doing conformity, so that was a $28 million gap.

"We are going to be fine because we budgeted wisely," Hutchinson said. He was referring to setting aside a projected $48 million surplus for a restricted reserve account this fiscal year.

"[S]o we are in good shape, but my message to the General Assembly is stop spending," he said.

-- Michael R. Wickline

Measure on suicide headed to Senate

Legislation to create the offense of encouraging suicide was passed by the House on Wednesday by a bipartisan 82-3 vote.

Rep. Jimmy Gazaway, R-Paragould, said on the House floor that he began to work on House Bill 1625 after reading about the suicide of Conrad Roy in Massachusetts in 2014. Roy was repeatedly encouraged to go through with a suicide attempt by his girlfriend, Michelle Carter, who was later convicted of involuntary manslaughter in a highly publicized trial.

HB1625 would make it a Class D felony to encourage the suicide of another person, punishable by up to six years in prison.

In response to concerns by one lawmaker that the bill would criminalize an off-hand comment shouted during an argument, Gazaway pointed to language in the bill that he said was narrowly tailored.

"It has to be 'persistent,' not just a one-time comment," Gazaway said. His bill now heads to the Senate.

-- John Moritz

Effort fails to block flag-symbolism bill

Rep. Jack Ladyman, R-Jonesboro, on Wednesday failed to block the latest legislation by Rep. Charles Blake, D-Little Rock, that would change state law to remove a symbolic reference to the Confederacy on the state flag.

Ladyman's motion failed in a 4-4 vote in the 20-member House State Agencies and Governmental Affairs Committee.

The flag's single blue star above the word "Arkansas" denotes the state as a member of the Confederate States of America, according to the law explaining the flag's elements.

Blake's original bill would have changed the designation to commemorate native tribes. A committee defeated and then tabled that bill.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson, a Republican, then came out in support of a change.

Blake's latest legislation, House Bill 1736, would have the top star honor the United States. The three stars below the state name -- which now honor the U.S., Spain and France -- would honor Spain, France and native tribes.

Hutchinson told the Political Animals Club that he met with Blake and Rep. Jimmy Gazaway, R-Paragould, about the bill Wednesday morning and assured them he supports the bill.

"I expect that bill to come back in the State Agencies committee at some point in the future," he said.

--Michael R. Wickline

Bill advances on genetic counselors

A bill allowing the state to license genetic counselors cleared a Senate committee on Wednesday.

Under Senate Bill 190, sponsored by Sen. Greg Leding, D-Fayetteville, the counselors would be licensed by the state Medical Board.

Each would have to complete a master's degree in an approved program and obtain certification from the American Board of Genetic Counseling or American Board of Medical Genetics.

According to the National Society of Genetic Counselors, such counselors help patients interpret genetic test results and make choices based on their likelihood of developing inherited diseases.

Courtney Cook, a genetic counselor specializing in oncology, said the bill would attract more counselors to the state and ensure they are qualified and receive continuing education. She works in Fayetteville and said she's the only oncology genetic counselor within a three-hour radius.

The Senate Committee on Public Health, Welfare and Labor advanced the bill to the full Senate in a voice vote with no dissent.

-- Andy Davis

Judiciary panel backs recusal idea

The Senate Judiciary Committee, over the objections of the Judicial Council, on Wednesday advanced a bill that would require circuit court judges to disqualify from cases involving former staffers and their families.

Senate Bill 311, by Sen. Alan Clark, R-Lonsdale, would require the recusals for three years after the staff member left the judge's office.

Clark earlier amended the bill to exempt former interns, at the request of the Judicial Council.

The council, however, remained opposed to the bill, said Jennifer Craun, a staff member at the Administrative Office of the Courts.

Craun said Supreme Court Justice Rhonda Wood had wanted to address the committee but was unable to attend the late Wednesday afternoon meeting.

Clark, the committee chairman, responded that he had told council members that he planned to run the bill that afternoon.

The committee supported the bill on a voice vote, with Sen. Will Bond, D-Little Rock, voicing his dissent. The bill now goes to the full Senate.

-- John Moritz

Judicial-race bill pulled by sponsor

Faced with concerns from fellow lawmakers, Rep. Jimmy Gazaway, R-Paragould, on Wednesday pulled down legislation that would attempt to expose who donates to groups that buy ads to influence appellate court elections.

Gazaway's bill, House Bill 1705, cleared the House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday with broad support.

But the next day, in the full House, there were concerns with the bill. Gazaway said he was willing to try to find an agreement to ease those concerns in the Senate, though he promised no amendments.

"We've not heard what the specific language is," said Rep. Mark Lowery, R-Maumelle.

"We lose control of this bill if we pass it out today."

The bill would require the disclosure of donors by groups that spend money on ads in an attempt to influence the public's perception of judicial candidates.

The bill is a response to years of negative ads being bought by out-of-state "dark money" groups in races for the Arkansas Supreme Court and Court of Appeals.

However, some in-state groups, such as the Arkansas Family Council, have said the bill would affect their operations.

-- John Moritz

Calendar

The calendar of public events of the 92nd General Assembly for today, the 60th day of the 2019 regular session.

COMMITTEES

8 a.m. Special Language Subcommittee of the Joint Budget Committee, Room B, Multi-Agency Complex. 9 a . m . Jo i n t B u d g e t Co m m i tte e, Ro o m A , Multi-Agency Complex.

10 a.m. Senate Agriculture, Forestry and Economic Development Committee, Room 309.

10 a.m. Senate Insurance and Commerce Committee, Room 171.

10 a.m. Senate City, County and Local Affairs Committee, Room 272.

10 a.m. Senate State Agencies and Governmental Affairs Committee, Old Supreme Court chamber. 10 a.m. House Education Committee, Room 138.

10 a.m. House Judiciary Committee, Room 149.

10 a.m. House P ublic Health, Welfare and Labor Committee, Room 130.

10 a.m. House P ublic Transportation Committee, Room B, Multi-Agency Complex.

10 a.m. House Revenue & Taxation Committee, Room

151.

15 minutes upon adjournment, Senate Transportation, Technology and Legislative Affairs Committee, Room 207.

SENATE

1 p.m. Senate convenes.

HOUSE

1 p.m. House convenes.

