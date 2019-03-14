Socialism's a disaster

"A democracy will cease to exist when you take away from those who are willing to work and give to those who will not work." These words remind me of socialism and Venezuela. What scares me is we have people running for president that desire socialism. It seems they think the government should run everything.

I love America and will not live anywhere but America. I pray that all Americans will always enjoy freedom. Thousands of Americans have died ensuring this freedom. As much as I love America, I don't want any country that has a $22 trillion debt telling me how to live my life. Venezuela and a few other countries have shown how socialism is a total disaster.

JOHN LANDERS

Benton

Epiphany in the Poot

It was a dark and quiet night. I was sleeping soundly, enjoying replays of my dream girl, a gorgeous eastern European named Anna Falaksis, but this time in my bed, not the Poot's Humvee. All was well, or better than well, and I was content. A flash of light awoke me, and I sat bolt upright.

So this is what an epiphany feels like.

For some time I'd been thinking of ways to further honor our great leader, Donald Trump, whose magnificence knows no limits, and this idea came to me. I immediately put out the word to the whole town about a big party at the local beer joint for the next day. I lined up a local band to play--Kitty Litter and the Toxic Waste Box (blend of country/western/rap/religious)--and planned my big announcement.

When we arrived I heard the professor arguing (as usual) with Dr. Rev. Elbert the eggplant farmer. Parting shot was, "Better use of a National Emergency Declaration would have been for Obama to declare one when Trump got elected!"

My announcement would be short and simple and roundly celebrated. Rather than being called the mayor of Possum Poot, in order to honor the great Golden One who is our leader, I am to be called: The Donald.

Y'all come visit us and get right-eous in our corner of heaven; it'll do you good and make America great again. The Donald has spoken.

STEVE GIBSON

Little Rock

Vicious cycle of story

The story of the black man is a horror within itself. The men of color have been victimized, belittled and called or insinuated that black/African American people derived from monkeys or apes. Sadly, it seems white Americans have shared this concept since the first slaves were brought over from Africa. Also, this is a vicious cycle of the same story but a different time.

The mass society consists of different co-cultures, and we are going to have to find a gray area and agree to disagree. However, we are all children of God and we all need to pray; I am not holier than thou. Furthermore, it is my opinion we are living in troubled times, and with the current President Donald Trump, it will never get any better.

MARQUITTA J. CORBIN

Conway

Environmental harm

Since Rachel Carson published Silent Spring in 1962 we've known humankind is capable of destroying Earth. A number of scientists believe it's already too late to save it. What's the evidence? Glaciers melt, acidification destroys ocean ecosystems, atmospheric carbon nears the point of irreversible global warming, soil is destroyed, fresh water disappears, fish and animal populations plummet, and the planet has become a garbage dump.

What stands in the way of remedy? Human population numbering 1 billion around 1800 has reached 7.7 billion only two centuries later. Archaic moral codes plus economic and military imperatives encourage further increase. Global economic goals promote individual self-indulgence and corporate profit, leading to further exploitation of the planet. Government serves those who exploit, and epithets target those who propose something different.

At last, a half-century since Rachel Carson, a generation that takes the fate of Earth seriously is entering politics and proposing a Green New Deal that fosters environmental sanity. The Green New Deal is preliminary and aspirational, but urgent, and attacks on it have begun. What's really needed is a Green World War in which government is strengthened, democratic and individual rights are subordinated to the war effort, commodity rationing is enforced, and international alliances focus global resources on planetary recovery.

Instead, we debate trivia and wait for international conflict or environmental disaster to change frozen minds and institutions. In the end, implosion of the planet makes all other issues largely irrelevant.

DAVID SIXBEY

Flippin

A productive manner

To the Arkansas General Assembly and the Congress of the United States: I want all of you to know that we are out here--those of us who voted for you, and those of us who did not. We are out here waiting for your help. We are in need of a better infrastructure, better transportation, assistance with health care, food insecurity, education, violence and drug problems.

It is time to stop quibbling over walls and who did what and when. Spend our money in a more productive manner. The election is over; let's move on. If you are not happy with the way this one turned out, then concentrate on the next one.

We are supposed to be living in a great country. I hope that we will continue to be great and live by the standards on which we were founded. So please help us make this happen.

ANNETTE WILLIAMS

Little Rock

Have you seen this?

Lost: moral compass. If located, please contact 1600 Pennsylvania Ave., Washington D.C.

FREDERICK WEED

Jacksonville

Editorial on 03/14/2019