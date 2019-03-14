LIVE UPDATES: Arkansas trails Florida at half

Arkansas guard Isaiah Joe (1) passes around Florida forward Dontay Bassett (21) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Southeastern Conference tournament Thursday, March 14, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Florida 30, Arkansas 28 - Halftime

Florida finished the first half 1 of its last 9 from the floor but will carry a two-point lead into the break. Keyontae Johnson and KeVaughn Allen each scored 10 points in the first half.

Allen's play turned the game around - that and Jalen Harris' turnovers, which led to key Gators points. Harris has five assists but turned the ball over four times. This is the most he's turned the ball over in a game since South Carolina (5) on Feb. 9.

Isaiah Joe leads Arkansas with nine points on a pair of 3s, and Daniel Gafford has seven points on five shots, plus three rebounds. Desi Sills is the team's next leading scorer with four. Need Mason Jones or Sills to contribute a bit more in the second half.

Big stat: Florida has a 10-2 edge on the offensive glass, and it's led to eight second-chance points. Arkansas does not have a second-chance score today.

Florida 26, Arkansas 25 - 3:56 left first half

KeVaughn Allen has come alive here late in the first half. He's got a game-high 10 points and has scored 10 of the Gators' last 14 points. He averages 18 points in his last five games against Arkansas.

Jalen Harris has been very sloppy with the ball quite a few times today. He has four of the Razorbacks' eight turnovers. Isaiah Joe leads Arkansas with nine points. Daniel Gafford has five points on 2-of-3 from the floor. He needs to be more involved offensively.

Arkansas 19, Florida 17 - 7:29 left first half

Not a great four-plus minute stretch for Arkansas. Jalen Harris has turned the ball over three times, including on back-to-back possessions. One resulted in a Florida score. He's got four assists, but has to play under control.

Florida has hit three of its last five shots, including a couple of 3s - one from KeVaughn Allen. Keyontae Johnson has eight points to lead the Gators.

Daniel Gafford was the beneficiary of a questionable foul call before the break. He'll be at the line when play resumes. Gafford has four points and three rebounds so far.

Arkansas 15, Florida 9 - 11:56 left first half

Tempo definitely favoring Arkansas through eight minutes. Florida has committed four turnovers in 12 possessions to this point, and the Gators are 2-of-6 at the rim, including a missed dunk.

Shortly after the first media timeout, Isaiah Joe hit a 3 and was fouled, then made the free throw. Mason Jones has a bucket in transition as well and Adrio Bailey had a nice sequence in which he blocked a shot at the rim then finished a driving layup on the other end.

Arkansas 7, Florida 7 - 15:38 left first half

Offensively, the Razorbacks did not get off to a great start. Jalen Harris and Gabe Osabuohien took the team's first three shots. Harris missed a 3 on the first possession, had a floater lodge between the rim and backboard and Osabuohien missed a 3 from the top of the key.

But, Daniel Gafford, Isaiah Joe and Desi Sills each have scores. Sills hit a 3 from the right wing and Joe hit a filthy stepback inside the arc. Gafford scored at the rim on a nice feed from Harris. That's Harris' game right there.

Keyontae Johnson has five of Florida's seven points so far. Kevarrius Hayes has the other bucket on a nice high-low entry.

Pregame

Arkansas' starting lineup: Jalen Harris, Desi Sills, Jalen Harris, Gabe Osabuohien and Daniel Gafford.

The Razorbacks enter today's game shooting the 3 very well over its last four games. Arkansas has made at least 45 percent from deep in four straight games for the first time in Mike Anderson's tenure. Desi Sills, in his five starts, is 11-of-17 from 3 - 8-of-12 on the left side of the floor. Mason Jones, who scored 30 points in the teams' first meeting this season, is 9-of-15 from 3 on the left side of the floor over the last three games as well.

Florida limited Daniel Gafford to just nine points on Jan. 9, but he finished with 12 rebounds. During Arkansas' 3-game winning streak, he's averaging 22 points on 26-of-37 from the floor and 7.3 rebounds. He is 20-of-26 at the rim in that span, including 11 dunks. Keyshawn Embery-Simpson (left foot) will be a game-time decision for today's game. If he is unable to go, Arkansas' bench production will be vital. The Razorbacks' forwards are 4-of-19 (21.1 percent) on jumpshots the last 3 games.

Florida's starters: Keyontae Johnson, Noah Locke, Andrew Nembhard, Jalen Hudson and Kevarrius Hayes.

KeVaughn Allen, who isn't starting today, led the Gators with 18 points in their win at Arkansas in January. In his last five games against the Razorbacks, Allen is averaging 18 points per game. He scored just 11 in the Arkansas' win over Florida in the SEC Tournament in St. Louis last March.

Florida ranked seventh in the SEC in conference-only games in offensive efficiency and played at the slowest pace in the league, averaging just 64.1 possessions per game. Defensively, the Gators allowed 102.2 points per 100 possessions, good for third behind Kentucky and Tennessee, respectively. Shooting guard Jalen Hudson led the SEC in percentage of shots taken (30.1 percent) and Noah Locke hit a team-high 46 3-pointers in league play.