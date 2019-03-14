LR shooting leads to arrest of teen

A Little Rock teenager was arrested Tuesday after shooting a man several times earlier that day, an arrest report said.

Police arrested Darious D. Alford, 17, at Arkansas Children's Hospital after he shot a man he was fighting with at Spring Valley Apartments near 8701 Interstate 30, according to the report and department spokesman Lt. Michael Ford.

Alford shot the man, who was not identified in the report, multiple times, the report said.

The prosecuting attorney's office authorized the department to charge Alford as an adult but, as a minor, he was not listed on the Pulaski County jail's website as of Wednesday evening.

Man charged in deputies' assault

A Jacksonville man assaulted sheriff's deputies after a disturbance Tuesday afternoon, according to an arrest report.

Pulaski County deputies were sent to 3516 Arkansas 161, where someone had called in a report of a disturbance. They attempted to remove Lance Andrew Montgomery, 21, from the area, the report said.

Montgomery began pushing deputies, kicked one officer and slammed into a patrol car, producing dents and scratches on the vehicle, the report said.

Montgomery was in the Pulaski County jail as of Wednesday evening in lieu of a $5,000 bond. He faces charges of second-degree battery, criminal mischief, resisting arrest and criminal trespass, according to the jail's roster.

Police: 3 kids left alone, adults held

A Little Rock couple and their baby sitter were arrested Tuesday after leaving three children, ages 2 to 7, alone in an apartment complex, an arrest report said.

Douglas Vincente Mencos Curiales, 34, Blanca Carolina Lopez Guzman, 30, and Maximino Hernandez, 33, were arrested on three charges each of first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor after a neighbor found three children alone in Mencos Curiales' and Lopez Guzman's apartment, the report said.

The couple left Hernandez in charge of the children while they went to a meeting in Sheridan, but the report said the parents knew Hernandez intended to leave the kids while he went to Burlington Coat Factory to pick up a job brochure.

All three were in the Pulaski County jail as of Wednesday evening with no bail set, according to the jail's roster.

Metro on 03/14/2019