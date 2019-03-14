Maryland backs gender-neutral licenses

Maryland appears poised to join the growing number of states that issue gender-neutral driver's licenses, under legislation that won final passage in the General Assembly on Wednesday.

The bill, which was backed by the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community, lets applicants select "X" as their gender, rather than "M" for male or "F" for female. Washington, D.C., in 2017 became the first jurisdiction in the nation to begin issuing gender-neutral licenses.

"There are a number of people in our society and in Maryland who do not fit neatly into either gender," said Democratic Del. Sara Love, who co-sponsored the bill. "This is a recognition and a showing of respect of that."

Republican Gov. Larry Hogan has not taken a position on whether he will sign the bill, which passed in both chambers of the Democratic-controlled Legislature by veto-proof majorities.

The House approved the bill 89-49, largely along party lines. The Senate passed it 32-14 last month.

Republican Del. Haven Shoemaker said on the floor of the House of Delegates on Wednesday morning that the bill goes against religion and science.

"I checked my copy of the good book and I saw where God created man, and God created a woman," Shoemaker said.

"I didn't find anywhere where he created an X."

