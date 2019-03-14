Measure on suicide headed to Senate

Legislation to create the offense of encouraging suicide was passed by the House on Wednesday by a bipartisan 82-3 vote.

Rep. Jimmy Gazaway, R-Paragould, said on the House floor that he began to work on House Bill 1625 after reading about the suicide of Conrad Roy in Massachusetts in 2014. Roy was repeatedly encouraged to go through with a suicide attempt by his girlfriend, Michelle Carter, who was later convicted of involuntary manslaughter in a highly publicized trial.

HB1625 would make it a Class D felony to encourage the suicide of another person, punishable by up to six years in prison.

In response to concerns by one lawmaker that the bill would criminalize an off-hand comment shouted during an argument, Gazaway pointed to language in the bill that he said was narrowly tailored.

"It has to be 'persistent,' not just a one-time comment," Gazaway said. His bill now heads to the Senate.

-- John Moritz