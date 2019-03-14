Missouri outlasts Georgia in opener

SEC

MISSOURI 71, GEORGIA 61

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Jordan Geist scored a career-high 30 points and No. 12 seed Missouri outlasted No. 13 seed Georgia 71-61 on Wednesday in the opening round of the SEC Tournament.

Missouri (15-16) won for the third time in its last four games to advance to a second-round matchup Thursday with No. 22 Auburn (22-9), the fifth seed. Missouri lost 92-58 at Auburn on Jan. 30 in their only regular-season matchup.

Georgia (11-21) finished the first season of Tom Crean's coaching tenure with 12 losses in its last 13 games.

The two teams were meeting exactly one week after Missouri won 64-39 at Georgia, holding the Bulldogs to their lowest point total at home since a 36-30 victory over Georgia Tech during the 1945-46 season.

Georgia nearly matched that output in the first half Wednesday while building a 34-32 lead. The Bulldogs shot just 35.7 percent in the first half but pulled ahead by getting to the bonus early.

Missouri took the lead for good, 45-43, on a Kevin Puryear basket with 12:05 left. Neither team led by more than seven points until the final four minutes of the game.

Jordan Harris scored a career-high 26 points for Georgia.

TEXAS A&M 69, VANDERBILT 52

Savion Flagg scored 17 of his career-high 29 points in the first half, and 11th-seeded Texas A&M beat Vanderbilt to keep Coach Billy Kennedy around for at least another game. Texas A&M (14-17) snapped a two game skid.

ACC

NORTH CAROLINA STATE 59, CLEMSON 58

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Markell Johnson hit two free throws with 2.6 seconds left and North Carolina State came from 18 down in the first half to beat Clemson in the second round of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament.

The Tigers had a final chance after Johnson's free throws, but Marcquise Reed's heave from a few steps inside of halfcourt wasn't close to end it.

Johnson had 23 points for the eighth-seeded Wolfpack (22-10), who survived to win a game that both teams needed to help their NCAA Tournament hopes as bubble teams.

LOUISVILLE 75, NOTRE DAME 53

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Jordan Nwora had 24 points and nine rebounds, and Louisville notched its 20th victory of the season, defeating Notre Dame.

Ryan McMahon added 12 points and Steven Enoch had 10 for the Cardinals (20-12), who'll face No. 3 North Carolina for the third time this season in the quarterfinals tonight.

The Cardinals blew open a nine-point game in the second half with a 22-7 run to build a 24-point lead.

VIRGINIA TECH 71, MIAMI 56

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Kerry Blackshear had 19 points and 10 rebounds to help No. 16 Virginia Tech beat Miami.

Ty Outlaw added 14 points -- all in the first half -- for the fifth-seeded Hokies (24-7), who never trailed after scoring the game's first 11 points. The Hokies ran out to a 20-point lead before halftime.

Virginia Tech shot 50 percent, including 11 of 27 on three-pointers.

SYRACUSE 73, PITTSBURGH 59

Buddy Boeheim had a career-high 20 points, and Syracuse defeated Pittsburgh despite playing without leading scorer Tyus Battle.

Elijah Hughes and Frank Howard each had 18 points for the Orange.

BIG EAST

PROVIDENCE 80, BUTLER 57

NEW YORK -- Maliek White scored a career-high 19 points and Providence overcame a slow start to post a victory over Butler in the first round of the Big East Conference Tournament.

Alpha Diallo added 18 points and 8 rebounds as the eighth-seeded Friars (18-14) shot 56 percent from the field after making 2 of 12 in the early going at Madison Square Garden.

The victory advanced Providence to a quarterfinal game against No. 25 Villanova (22-9).

ST. JOHN’S 82, DEPAUL 74

Shamorie Ponds scored 18 points, had seven assists and led a second-half surge as St. John’s (21-11) gave its NCAA hopes a boost with a much-needed victory against DePaul.

BIG TEN

NEBRASKA 68, RUTGERS 61

CHICAGO -- James Palmer Jr. tied a career high with 34 points, and Nebraska beat Rutgers in the opening round of the Big Ten Tournament.

Palmer matched a personal best set against Ohio State last season and scored 27 in the second half to carry Nebraska.

The Cornhuskers (17-15) went on a 15-0 run to grab a 10-point lead in the closing minutes on the way to their second consecutive victory after dropping 11 of 13.

ILLINOIS 74, NORTHWESTERN 69, OT

Giorgi Bezhanishvili scored 26 points, Trent Frazier added 21, including the go-ahead three-pointer late, and Illinois rallied for an overtime victory against Northwestern.

Andres Feliz had 11 points and 10 rebounds as Illinois (12-20) won for the second time in seven games.

PAC-12

USC 78, ARIZONA 65

LAS VEGAS -- Bennie Boatwright had 22 points and 11 rebounds, helping Southern California roll over Arizona in the opening round of the Pac-12 tournament.

The No. 8 seed Trojans started slowly, but went on 18-2 runs in each half to earn a spot in today's quarterfinals against No. 1 seed Washington.

Derryck Thornton scored 12 points and USC shot 48 percent.

COLORADO 56, CALIFORNIA 51

LAS VEGAS -- McKinley Wright IV scored 18 points and Colorado held off California.

The fifth-seeded Buffaloes (20-11) had a hard time holding onto the ball, committing a season-high 23 turnovers, but made up for it by shutting down the Bears defensively.

Colorado used an eight-point burst midway through the second half to go up 10 and held off a late Cal charge.

UCLA 79, STANFORD 72

Jaylen Hands had 22 points and 11 rebounds, helping UCLA top Stanford. The seventh-seeded Bruins (17-15) built a 26-point lead before Stanford pulled within 69-62. UCLA hit 10 of 12 free throws in the final 1:05.

BIG 12

TCU 73, OKLAHOMA STATE 70

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Desmond Bane hit a corner three with 16 seconds left to give TCU a one-point lead as they held off Oklahoma State in the opening round of the Big 12 Tournament.

The Horned Frogs fought off a late comeback by the Cowboys, who outscored TCU 41-28 in the second half.

Kouat Noi scored 20 points to lead TCU (20-12). Lindy Waters and Yor Anei had 17 points apiece for Oklahoma State (12-20).

WEST VIRGINIA 72, OKLAHOMA 71

West Virginia (13-19) held on to beat Oklahoma 72-71 when the Sooners’ Christian James, who appeared to knock down a buzzer-beating three-pointer to force overtime, was determined to have had his foot on the line.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

COLGATE 94, BUCKNELL 80

HAMILTON, N.Y. -- Jordan Burns had a career-high 35 points and Will Rayman added 18 to lead top-seeded Colgate to a victory over No. 2 Bucknell in the championship game of the Patriot League Tournament, giving the Raiders their first trip to the NCAA Tournament since 1996.

Rapolas Ivanauskas added 12 points for the Raiders (24-10, 14-5 Patriot League), who have now won a school-record 11 consecutive games.

Kimbal Mackenzie led Bucknell (21-12, 13-6) with 23 points. Nate Sestina had 21 before fouling out.

NCAA automatic bids

MEN

BRADLEY, Missouri Valley

COLGATE, Patriot League

FAIRLEIGH DICKINSON, Northeast

GARDNER-WEBB, Big South

IONA, Metro Atlantic Athletic

LIBERTY, Atlantic Sun

MURRAY STATE, Ohio Valley

NORTH DAKOTA STATE, Summit League

NORTHEASTERN, Colonial Athletic Assoc.

NORTHERN KENTUCKY, Horizon League

SAINT MARY’S (CALIF.), West Coast

WOFFORD, Southern

WOMEN

BAYLOR, Big 12

BELMONT, Ohio Valley

BOISE STATE, Mountain West

BRIGHAM YOUNG, West Coast

CONNECTICUT, American Athletic

DePAUL, Big East

FORDHAM, Atlantic 10

IOWA, Big Ten

MERCER, Southern

MISSISSIPPI STATE, SEC

NOTRE DAME, Atlantic Coast

QUINNIPIAC, Metro Atlantic Athletic

SOUTH DAKOTA STATE, Summit League

STANFORD, Pacific-12

WRIGHT STATE, Horizon League

