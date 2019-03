MLB Calendar

March 20-21 Opening series, Seattle vs. Oakland at Tokyo.

March 28 Opening day for other teams, active rosters reduced to 25 players.

April 13-14 St. Louis vs. Cincinnati at Monterrey, Mexico.

May 4-5 Houston vs. Los Angeles Angels at Monterrey, Mexico.

June 3 Amateur draft starts, Secaucus, N.J.

June 13 Detroit vs. Kansas City at Omaha, Neb.

Sports on 03/14/2019