Newark man gets 28 years in killing

An Arkansas man has been sentenced to 28 years in prison after pleading guilty to fatally shooting a 27-year-old at a Newark residence last summer.

Court records show John Goodman, 34, of Newark was convicted of second-degree murder last month in Independence County Circuit Court.

Authorities said sheriff's deputies found Steven Reed unresponsive on the floor inside a North Locus Street residence on July 9, 2018, in Newark, a city roughly 100 miles northeast of Little Rock. Police later arrested Goodman in Reed's death.

A circuit judge sentenced Goodman to 28 years in prison after he pleaded guilty.

Metro on 03/14/2019