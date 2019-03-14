Little Rock lawyer, ex-lawmaker purchases historic downtown home featured on sitcom

The Villa Marre, a historic downtown Little Rock home whose exterior was prominently featured on the television sitcom Designing Women, has been sold.

The new owner is Steve Harrelson, a Little Rock lawyer who is a former member of the Arkansas House of Representatives from Texarkana. He said he purchased the 139-year-old property for $463,500.

Harrelson said he planned to use the house at 1321 S. Scott St. as his residence but will continue to allow it to be used for weddings, receptions and tours.

The house needs substantial repair, including paint and work on the roof and the plumbing, he said.

"I thought it was the right time to take on a project of this magnitude," said Harrelson, who turned 45 last week.

Harrelson said he has experience with historic properties. His office in downtown Texarkana was built in 1900.

The Villa Marre has been on the market since 2016, most recently listing for $650,000. That price included a carriage house on an adjoining parcel that sold last month for $205,000 to Bloom Management Inc., according to Pulaski County real estate records.

-- Noel Oman