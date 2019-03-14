Strong winds down power poles along I-555 in Jonesboro

JONESBORO — Authorities say powerful winds toppled electric poles along Interstate 555 in Jonesboro early Thursday, causing at least one crash.

No injuries have been reported from the storms, which brought winds of more than 60 mph to parts of eastern Arkansas.

Jonesboro television station KAIT reports that the storm system included heavy rainfall, causing flooding in parts of southeast and downtown Jonesboro.

The system also led to tornado warnings in parts of eastern Arkansas earlier Thursday, but there are no reports of major damage.