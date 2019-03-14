Texas D-lineman high on Hogs after visit

Defensive lineman James Mitchell received an offer from Arkansas on Feb. 27 and less two weeks later he made a successful visit to Fayetteville.

He and approximately 70 other prospects visited the Razorbacks on Saturday.

“The only thing I can say is everything was great,” Mitchell said.

Mitchell, 6-1, 271 pounds of Duncanville, Texas, also has scholarship offers from Vanderbilt, Colorado, Kansas, Minnesota, Tulane and others. He was able to watch coach Chad Morris and the staff put the team through a scrimmage.

“I love the energy coach Morris and the players brought to practice,” Mitchell said. “The facility is top of the charts and I love the college-town feel.”

Seeing Arkansas’ new state-of-the-art lockers highlighted the day for Mitchell.

“The locker space. It was my first time seeing those type of lockers,” Mitchell said.

The bells and whistles of a school like Arkansas’ lockers made an impact on Mitchell. He said seeing the lockers was an attention grabber.

“It’s just like a little kid in a candy shop. It caught my attention,” Mitchell said.