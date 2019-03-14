Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest stories Listen Traffic Legislature Newsletters Most commented Obits Weather Puzzles + Games
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
OPINION - Editorial

The truth about jobs

by The New York Daily News | Today at 2:53 a.m. 0comments

After many months of robust growth--credit to President Donald Trump on those, as we've gladly given in this column--the job market screeched to a halt in February, adding just 20,000 payroll positions. The good news is wages are still on the rise.

We do not offer this as evidence that the economy is suddenly sputtering. Averages mean much more. Single months could well turn out to be hiccups.

It is, however, worth note that Trump's first 25 full months, including his massive tax cut, much-ballyhooed "regulatory relief," trade wars, attack on the Affordable Care Act and all, have yielded 4.9 million new jobs. The last 25 full months of the man Trump and Republicans portray as a job killer, President Obama, yielded 5.3 million new jobs. This number is larger than the other.

Meantime, the deficit is spiking.

Editorial on 03/14/2019

Print Headline: The truth about jobs

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

Comments

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT