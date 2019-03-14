THE WEEKEND TEN: Places to go and things to do

1 PATRICK

Hot Springs packs a lot of fun into a tiny space at their First Ever 16th Annual World's Shortest St. Patrick's Day Parade on downtown Hot Springs' Bridge Street. Events start Friday with a pop-up pub, performance by Mister Morphis and the first ever Zero K race, which is sold-out. Pop-up pub fun and music continue Saturday with headliners Smash Mouth performing at 8 p.m. On Sunday, the schedule features the Blarney Stone Kissing Contest, Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders and the parade with grand marshal Ralph Macchio at 6:30 p.m. followed by a Three Dog Night performance at 8. Admission is free. Visit shorteststpats.com.

2 PATRICK, PART TWO

Meanwhile the Irish Cultural Society of Arkansas will turn downtown Little Rock and North Little Rock green for its annual St. Patrick's Day Parade, 1 p.m. Saturday starting at Sixth and Main streets in North Little Rock and ending at Third and Cumberland streets south of the river. Spectator admission is free. Visit irisharkansas.org. Dancing at the Crossroads with musical performances will follow the parade, as well as Dugan's Pub's post-parade block party, featuring the Dead Celt Society Band, 7:30-9 p.m. Saturday at Third and Rock streets, Little Rock. Admission is free; children are welcome, but be advised that alcohol will be flowing.

3 PERON

The life and death of Argentinian first lady Eva Peron comes to life in the Andrew Lloyd Webber-Tim Rice musical Evita, 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday at Robinson Center Performance Hall, Markham Street and Broadway, Little Rock. Tickets are $23-$66. Call (800) 745-3000 or visit ticketmaster.com.

4 PRAISE

Christian hip-hop performer TobyMac brings his "Hits Deep Tour" to central Arkansas, 7 p.m. today at North Little Rock's Verizon Arena. Tickets are $16-$89. Call (800) 745-3000 or visit ticketmaster.com.

5 PITCH

The Arkansas Chamber Singers will perform the Mass No. 13 in B-flat major by Franz Joseph Haydn (known as the "Creation Mass" because the composer used recycled music from his oratorio The Creation in a portion of the "Gloria" section), 7:30 p.m. today at St. James United Methodist Church, 321 Pleasant Valley Drive, Little Rock. John Erwin conducts, with soprano Keely Futterer, alto Suzanne Loerch, tenor Matthew Newman and bass Stephen Edds. Tickets are $22, $15 students in advance, $25 and $18 at the door. Call (501) 377-1121 or visit AR-ChamberSingers.org.

6 PORT

The Arkansas Boat Expo and the Good Life Expo team up for what is being billed as Arkansas' largest ever display of boats, watercraft, recreational vehicles, ATVs and outdoor lifestyle products, noon-8 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday at the Conway Event Center, 2505 E. Oak St., Conway. A Kids Zone will feature games, interaction, fishing and prizes and there will be a zip line for attendees all ages. Admission is $9 in advance, $10 at the door ($12 for the 5-8 p.m. Friday VIP Preview Party that includes red-carpet entrance, live music, hors d'oeuvres and 6-8 p.m. valet parking), free for children. Call (501) 505-6278 or visit arkansasboatexpo.com.

7 PETER, ETC.

The Peter Bernstein, Larry Goldings & Bill Stewart Trio -- guitarist Bernstein, organist Goldings and drummer Stewart -- performs at 8 p.m. today at South on Main, 1304 Main St., Little Rock, part of the Oxford American's 2018-19 Concert Series and subsidiary Jazz Series. Doors open at 6. Tickets are $35-$46. Call (800) 293-5949 or visit Metrotix.com. The trio will also perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Fayetteville's Walton Arts Center, 495 W. Dickson St., part of the center's Starrlight Jazz Club Series. Tickets are $30-$50 plus fees. Call (479) 443-5600 or visit waltonartscenter.org.

8 PAUL

"Flow," an exhibit of recent landscape photographs by Paul Caldwell, goes on display with an opening wine-and-cheese reception, 6-8 p.m. Friday at Cantrell Gallery, 8208 Cantrell Road, Little Rock. The exhibit will remain up through May 11; gallery hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday and by appointment. Admission to the reception and gallery are free. Call (501) 224-1335 or visit cantrellgallery.com.

9 PROGRESSIVE

More than 40 acts over four days and nights, as well as workshops, art exhibits and a music video-making project are part of the 15th annual Valley of the Vapors Independent Music Festival, Friday-Monday in and around downtown Hot Springs. That includes all-ages shows at Low Key Arts, 118 Arbor St., and 21-and-older, all-Arkansas shows Friday-Sunday at Maxine's, 700 Central Ave. On Monday the festival expands to The Big Chill, 910 Higdon Ferry Road (also 21-plus only). Presenter is Superior Bathhouse Brewery. Day tickets for Low Key Arts shows are $10; visit prekindle.com/events/lowkeyarts. Festival passes are $40. VIP Passes are $120. A complete lineup is available at valleyofthevapors.com.

10 PASTORAL

The Scott Settlement, 15525 Alexander Road, Scott, reopens for another season of history on Friday. The collection of 25 buildings provides a living history lesson on life in rural Arkansas from 1836-1945. Regular hours are 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday-Saturday through Nov. 23. Admission is $3, free for children 6 and under. Call (501) 351-5737.

Weekend on 03/14/2019