THV11 anchor to make final broadcast in Little Rock Friday

After five years at THV11, a Little Rock anchor will make her final broadcast at the station on Friday.

Denise Middleton, who has anchored THV11’s evening news desk since March 2014, said in a statement her departure brings mixed emotions as this is her “toughest goodbye yet.”

“I have spent the past 5 years sharing your stories, highlighting some truly remarkable people and listening to the issues that matter most to you and your families,” Middleton said.

Before coming to Little Rock, Middleton worked in Louisiana and Nebraska, according to Jessica Amis, director of marketing for the station. She is originally from Houston, Amis said.

Middleton’s coworkers are excited about her “next adventure,” Amis said.

Though the anchor didn’t reveal her plans for after leaving the station, she said she plans to share them “in the coming weeks.”

“We’re just really going to miss her,” Amis said. “She’s a rockstar.”