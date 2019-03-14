Police officer killed in collision on Arkansas highway, authorities say

A University of Arkansas at Monticello police officer was killed in a crash early Wednesday near Pine Bluff after another vehicle crossed the centerline, authorities said.

The Arkansas State Police said Iciephine Green, 45, of Pine Bluff was driving a 2002 Hyundai north on Arkansas 530 shortly after midnight when a southbound 2012 Buick Lacrosse crossed into the northbound lanes and struck her vehicle on a bridge.

Green suffered fatal injuries from the wreck. The other driver, who wasn’t identified, wasn't listed in the report as being injured.

A spokesman for the UA campus confirmed Green was a police officer at the university.

The school planned to issue a statement on the crash later on Thursday.

State Police noted clear and dry conditions at the time of the crash.

Preliminary figures show at least 72 people have died in traffic crashes since the beginning of the year.