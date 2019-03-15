Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest stories Listen Traffic Legislature Newsletters Most commented Obits Weather Puzzles + Games
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Arkansas man dies after pickup crashes off highway, hits tree

by Youssef Rddad | Today at 10:14 a.m. 0comments

A 20-year-old Arkansas motorist was killed early Friday after his pickup crossed the centerline and then ran off a highway, authorities said.

The Arkansas State Police said they responded to the wreck around 3:20 a.m. along U.S. 79 near Buena Vista.

An initial report identified Keyshawn Ware of Bearden as the driver of a Chevrolet Silverado. He suffered fatal injuries after the pickup hit two trees, police said.

Officials noted clear weather and dry roads at the time. The report didn’t list any other injuries or if Ware had any passengers.

At least 74 people have died on Arkansas roads so far this year, including 14 in March, according to preliminary records.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

Comments

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT