22-year-old suspect sought in shooting that killed 1, injured another in Northwest Arkansas

NWA Democrat-Gazette/DAVID GOTTSCHALK A Fayetteville Police Officer stands watch this morning on the third floor of an apartment unit at South Creekside Apartments, 900 N. Leverett Ave. in Fayetteville.

Authorities in Northwest Arkansas are looking for a 22-year-old suspect after a shooting left one person dead and a second victim hospitalized.

The shooting was reported to have occurred after 9 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of North Leverett Avenue, which is just north of the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville campus.

Further details about the victims and what led up to the shooting weren't immediately released.

Dekota Harvey is shown in this photo released by the Fayetteville Police Department

Police named Dekota Harvey as a suspect. Officers said he is wanted in connection with charges of murder and battery and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Harvey is described as a white man with curly brown hair who stands about 5 foot 6 inches tall, weighs around 145 pounds and was wearing black pants and a black coat.

A car that Harvey was believed to be driving was found at 2 a.m., but officers were still searching for him hours later, police said