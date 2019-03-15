Arkansas defensive targets in recruiting

We take an early look at Arkansas' 2020 defensive targets and comment on each and project where the Razorbacks stand.
The list will change with new names added and names subtracted leading up to the early signing period in December and traditional signing day in February.
Defensive tackles
James Mitchell, 6-1, 271 of Duncanville, Texas - Visited March 9 - Good
Omari Thomas, 6-4, 296 of Memphis Briarcrest - Visited March 9 - Trending
Angelo Anderson, 6-3, 245 of River Ridge (La.) John Curtis - Planning June visit - Trending
Chidozie Nwankwo, 6-1, 280 of Richmond (Texas) Foster - Has stated plans to visit - Trending
Michael Reese, 6-4, 250 of Nashville Cane - Plans March 30 visit - Trending
John Goram-Welch, 6-3, 260 of Longview, Texas - No offer, Visited March 9 - Trending
Alex Huntley, 6-4, 295 of Columbia (S.C.) Hammond - Has stated plans to visit - Neutral
Kevon Billingsley, 6-4, 275 of St. Louis Lutheran North - National recruit - Neutral
Chidozie Nwankwo, 6-1, 280 of Richmond (Texas) Foster - Has stated plans to visit - Neutral
Vernon Broughton, 6-5, 280 of Houston Cy Ridge - Visited March 9, stiff competition for services - Neutral
Defensive end
Jashaud Stewart, 6-2, 224 of Jonesboro - Committed during March 9 visit
Blayne Toll, 6-6, 244 of Hazen - Visited March 9 - Very good
Prince Dorbah, 6-4, 210 of Dallas Highland Park - Teammate Hudson Clark walking on - Good
Tyrece Edwards, 6-2, 230, of Knoxville West - Visited March 2 - Good
Patrick Jenkins, 6-3, 260 of Marrero (La.) Ehret - Plans March 30 visit- Good
Johnny Wilson, 6-3, 250 of Kansas City Park Hill - Plans March 30 visit - Neutral
Jamal Ligon, 6-2, 230 of Tyler (Texas) Lee - Visited Match 9, no offer yet - Neutral
Alfred Collins, 6-5, 245 of Bastrop (Texas) Cedar Creek - Mutual interest - Neutral
Linebackers
Catrell Wallace, 6-6, 215 of Bryant - Plans March 30 visit - Very good
Martavius French, 6-2, 236 of Memphis Whitehaven - Visited on March 9 - Very good
Bryson Eason, 6-2, 248 of Memphis Whitehaven - Visited on March 9 - Very good
Lanell Carr, 6-3, 230 of St. Louis DeSmet - Visited March 2 - Good
Drew Francis, 6-2, 200 of Knoxville West - Visited March 2 - Good
Brennon Scott, 6-2, 225 of Dallas Bishop Dunne - Visited March 9, lots of competition - Neutral
Herbert Gums, 6-2, 260 of Diboll, Texas - Plans visit - Neutral
Jay Harris - Pearland (Texas) Shadow Creek - Need to get on campus - Neutral
Cornerbacks
Jamie Vance, 5-11, 175 of New Orleans Edna Karr - Committed shortly after recent visit
Jahari Rogers, 6-0,170 of Arlington, Texas - Planning official visit - Good
Ryan Watts, 6-2, 187 of Little Elm, Texas - Planning May 3-5 official visit - Good
Devonte Nelson, 5-10, 176 of Memphis University - Visited March 9 - Good
Myles Slusher, 5-11, 175 of Broken Arrow, Okla. - Last visited for Alabama game - Neutral
Jalen Kimble, 6-1, 180 of Mansfield (Texas) Timberview - Stated plans to visit in March - Neutral
Jahquez Robinson, 6-1, 180 of Jacksonville (Fla.) Sandalwood - Alabama commit might visit - Neutral
Christian Gonzalez, 6-1, 185 of The Colony, Texas - Stated plans to visit - Neutral
Lorando Johnson, 6-1, 190 of Lancaster, Texas - Plans to visit in March - Neutral
Avery Helm, 6-1, 170 of Missouri City (Texas) Fort Bend - Had plans to visit but hasn’t yet - Neutral
Dwight McGlothern, Jr., 6-2, 185 of Cedar Hill (Texas) Trinity Christian - Stated plans to visit in March - Neutral
Safeties
Jerrin Thompson, 6-0, 172 of Lufkin, Texas - Hogs in top 3 after March 9 visit - Very good
Darius Snow, 6-2, 215, of Carrollton (Texas) Hebron - Hogs get first OV for spring game - Good
Dajeun Gibson, 6-0, 185 of Murfreesboro (Tenn.) Blackman - Visited March 9 - Good
Vito Tisdale, 6-1, 185 of Bowling Green, Kentucky - Hogs hope for visit - Neutral
Chris Thompson Jr., 6-2, 190 of Duncanville, Texas - Hogs hope for visit - Neutral
Xavion Alford, 6-0 175 of Pearland (Texas) Shadow Creek - Hogs one more than 40 offers - Neutral
Athletes
Jabari Small, 5-10, 186 of Memphis Briarcrest Christian - Hogs need to get back on campus - Neutral
Jaden Walley, 6-2, 185 of Biloxi (Miss.) D’Iberville - Has stated plans to visit - Neutral
** Very good - Good shape for possible commitment
** Good - A contender
** Trending - Appears to be in the hunt
** Neutral - Work to do
Comments