Arkansas defensive targets in recruiting

We take an early look at Arkansas' 2020 defensive targets and comment on each and project where the Razorbacks stand.

The list will change with new names added and names subtracted leading up to the early signing period in December and traditional signing day in February.

Defensive tackles

James Mitchell, 6-1, 271 of Duncanville, Texas - Visited March 9 - Good

Omari Thomas, 6-4, 296 of Memphis Briarcrest - Visited March 9 - Trending

Angelo Anderson, 6-3, 245 of River Ridge (La.) John Curtis - Planning June visit - Trending

Chidozie Nwankwo, 6-1, 280 of Richmond (Texas) Foster - Has stated plans to visit - Trending

Michael Reese, 6-4, 250 of Nashville Cane - Plans March 30 visit - Trending

John Goram-Welch, 6-3, 260 of Longview, Texas - No offer, Visited March 9 - Trending

Alex Huntley, 6-4, 295 of Columbia (S.C.) Hammond - Has stated plans to visit - Neutral

Kevon Billingsley, 6-4, 275 of St. Louis Lutheran North - National recruit - Neutral

Vernon Broughton, 6-5, 280 of Houston Cy Ridge - Visited March 9, stiff competition for services - Neutral

Defensive end

Jashaud Stewart, 6-2, 224 of Jonesboro - Committed during March 9 visit

Blayne Toll, 6-6, 244 of Hazen - Visited March 9 - Very good

Prince Dorbah, 6-4, 210 of Dallas Highland Park - Teammate Hudson Clark walking on - Good

Tyrece Edwards, 6-2, 230, of Knoxville West - Visited March 2 - Good

Patrick Jenkins, 6-3, 260 of Marrero (La.) Ehret - Plans March 30 visit- Good

Johnny Wilson, 6-3, 250 of Kansas City Park Hill - Plans March 30 visit - Neutral

Jamal Ligon, 6-2, 230 of Tyler (Texas) Lee - Visited Match 9, no offer yet - Neutral

Alfred Collins, 6-5, 245 of Bastrop (Texas) Cedar Creek - Mutual interest - Neutral

Linebackers

Catrell Wallace, 6-6, 215 of Bryant - Plans March 30 visit - Very good

Martavius French, 6-2, 236 of Memphis Whitehaven - Visited on March 9 - Very good

Bryson Eason, 6-2, 248 of Memphis Whitehaven - Visited on March 9 - Very good

Lanell Carr, 6-3, 230 of St. Louis DeSmet - Visited March 2 - Good

Drew Francis, 6-2, 200 of Knoxville West - Visited March 2 - Good

Brennon Scott, 6-2, 225 of Dallas Bishop Dunne - Visited March 9, lots of competition - Neutral

Herbert Gums, 6-2, 260 of Diboll, Texas - Plans visit - Neutral

Jay Harris - Pearland (Texas) Shadow Creek - Need to get on campus - Neutral

Cornerbacks

Jamie Vance, 5-11, 175 of New Orleans Edna Karr - Committed shortly after recent visit

Jahari Rogers, 6-0,170 of Arlington, Texas - Planning official visit - Good

Ryan Watts, 6-2, 187 of Little Elm, Texas - Planning May 3-5 official visit - Good

Devonte Nelson, 5-10, 176 of Memphis University - Visited March 9 - Good

Myles Slusher, 5-11, 175 of Broken Arrow, Okla. - Last visited for Alabama game - Neutral

Jalen Kimble, 6-1, 180 of Mansfield (Texas) Timberview - Stated plans to visit in March - Neutral

Jahquez Robinson, 6-1, 180 of Jacksonville (Fla.) Sandalwood - Alabama commit might visit - Neutral

Christian Gonzalez, 6-1, 185 of The Colony, Texas - Stated plans to visit - Neutral

Lorando Johnson, 6-1, 190 of Lancaster, Texas - Plans to visit in March - Neutral

Avery Helm, 6-1, 170 of Missouri City (Texas) Fort Bend - Had plans to visit but hasn’t yet - Neutral

Dwight McGlothern, Jr., 6-2, 185 of Cedar Hill (Texas) Trinity Christian - Stated plans to visit in March - Neutral

Safeties

Jerrin Thompson, 6-0, 172 of Lufkin, Texas - Hogs in top 3 after March 9 visit - Very good

Darius Snow, 6-2, 215, of Carrollton (Texas) Hebron - Hogs get first OV for spring game - Good

Dajeun Gibson, 6-0, 185 of Murfreesboro (Tenn.) Blackman - Visited March 9 - Good

Vito Tisdale, 6-1, 185 of Bowling Green, Kentucky - Hogs hope for visit - Neutral

Chris Thompson Jr., 6-2, 190 of Duncanville, Texas - Hogs hope for visit - Neutral

Xavion Alford, 6-0 175 of Pearland (Texas) Shadow Creek - Hogs one more than 40 offers - Neutral

Athletes

Jabari Small, 5-10, 186 of Memphis Briarcrest Christian - Hogs need to get back on campus - Neutral

Jaden Walley, 6-2, 185 of Biloxi (Miss.) D’Iberville - Has stated plans to visit - Neutral

** Very good - Good shape for possible commitment

** Good - A contender

** Trending - Appears to be in the hunt

** Neutral - Work to do