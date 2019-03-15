Arkansas woman, 38, dies after car veers off wet highway, police say

An Arkansas woman died after her car veered off a wet road and struck a tree Thursday morning near Hot Springs, authorities said.

The Arkansas State Police said 38-year-year Kristen Dierdorff was traveling west just before 8 a.m. on U.S. 270 when she lost control of her Hyundai Elantra in a curve. The car then ran off the highway and hit a tree.

Police said Dierdorff, a Hot Springs resident, suffered fatal injuries in the single-vehicle crash.

An initial report noted wet roads and clear weather at the time of the wreck.

Preliminary figures show at least 74 people have died on Arkansas roads so far this year, including 14 so far in March.