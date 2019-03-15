State Capitol news in brief

Bill bars spanking of disabled pupils

The Senate on Thursday approved a bill that would bar teachers or school administrators in school districts that authorize the use of corporal punishment in its written student discipline policy from administering that punishment on certain students with a disability.

The use of corporal punishment would be prohibited on any student "who is intellectually disabled, non-ambulatory, non-verbal or autistic," under Senate Bill 381 by Sen. Joyce Elliott, D-Little Rock.

The Senate voted 34-0 to approve the bill, sending it to the House for further action.

-- Michael R. Wickline

Diaper-changing room access OK'd

The Senate on Thursday signed off on a bill that would require a public building or a public place that installs a diaper-changing accommodation to ensure that the room is equally available regardless of the gender for which the restroom is designed.

Senate Bill 443 by Sen. Breanne Davis, R-Russellville, would apply to a restroom constructed on or after the effective date of the bill.

A public building would mean structures occupied by an agency of the state and its political subdivisions under the bill. Under the bill, a public place would mean an enclosed area to which the public is invited or in which the public is permitted, including a bank, an educational facility, a health care facility, a laundry business, a public transportation facility, a reception area, a restaurant, a retail food production and marketing establishment, a retail service establishment, a retail store, a shopping mall, a sports arena, a theater and a waiting room. A private residence would not be considered a public place unless it is used as a licensed child care, adult day care or health care facility.

The Senate voted 22-2 to approve the bill, sending it to the House for further action.

-- Michael R. Wickline

Protesters oppose wage rollback bills

A few dozen protesters held a rally at the state Capitol at noon Thursday to oppose bills that propose to roll back the $11 minimum wage approved by voters last fall.

"Vote no on HB1752 and HB1753," the group chanted, "or we'll vote no for you."

The bills are sponsored by Rep. Robin Lundstrum, R-Elm Springs. HB1752 would exempt businesses with fewer than 25 employees and also certain nonprofit groups from paying the state's minimum wage. HB1753 would exempt teenagers from future wage increases, keeping them at the current $9.25 an hour.

Arkansas voters approved a phased-in minimum wage increase last November. The first increase, from $8.50 to $9.25, went into effect Jan. 1. The minimum wage will rise to $11 by 2021.

Almost as soon as the Legislature's regular session began this year, lawmakers proposed exempting small businesses and teens from the wage increase. Doing so will require a two-thirds vote of each chamber.

On Wednesday, Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson said the voter-approved increase should be left alone.

Rich Huddleston, the director of Arkansas Advocates for Children and Families, spoke at the rally Thursday, saying that 57 percent of the people that would be affected by Lundstrum's proposed exemptions are full-time workers.

A House committee approved Lundstrum's bills, which await House action.

-- John Moritz

House approves more school recess

The Arkansas House unanimously passed a bill Thursday that would double the amount of recess time afforded to elementary school students each day in Arkansas.

House Bill 1409 by Rep. Jana Della Rosa, R-Rogers, would require public elementary schools to provide students at least 40 minutes of unstructured social time each day.

Della Rosa said that more recess improves learning and encourages the development of social skills. Advocates told the House Education Committee last week that most Arkansas schoolchildren are permitted about 18 minutes of recess a day.

Recess times have declined in recent years in the face of additional state mandates for things that must be accomplished each school day.

HB1409 solves the problem by categorizing recess as "instructional time," which must comprise at least six hours of a school day. The change, in addition to adding more time for student play, will also free up "duty time" for non-instructional activities like lunch.

The bill now heads to the Senate.

-- Hunter Field

