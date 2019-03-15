Central Arkansas man dies after being found with gunshot wound, authorities say

A man died Friday night after he was found lying in his friend's driveway near Maumelle, suffering from a gunshot wound, authorities said. - Photo by Clara Turnage

A Pulaski County man came home to find a friend lying in his driveway with a gunshot wound and, about 30 minutes after arriving at a hospital, his friend was dead, a sheriff's office spokesman said.

Pulaski County sheriff's office spokesman Lt. Cody Burk said a Maumelle-area man called in a shooting report at approximately 7:30 p.m. Friday evening near 14121 Overstreet Road after finding a friend lying in his driveway.

The victim, who has not yet been publicly identified, was taken to Baptist Hospital in Little Rock, where he died approximately 30 minutes after arrival, Burk said.

Evidence at the scene indicates the man was likely shot on the property or close to where he fell to the ground, Burk said.

The victim — who Burk said is in his 40s — lived nearby and was a close friend to the man who found him.

The residence is a one-story white building that sits next to a large, closed shop. A wide gravel drive separates the home and shop, and Burk said that was where the injured man was lying.

A security camera was hanging on a street light to one side of the garage, but the cords to the camera were dangling and did not appear to connect to a power source.

Because there were no witnesses who immediately came forward, Burk said deputies were going door-to-door asking if anyone saw or heard anything. Burk said deputies have responded to Overstreet Road, but never for anything so serious as a homicide.