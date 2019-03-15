Cross goes outside to show off a different comfort zone

Kevin Cross showed off his range Thursday night.

Cross, a 6-8 power forward from Mills, knocked down six three-pointers and finished with a game-high 32 points in leading Team Threatt to a 137-100 victory over Team Coleman in the 20th annual All-Metro Classic held at Cirks Arena on the Little Rock Hall campus.

"I work on my mid-range and three-point shooting every day," Cross said. "I think I've got a pretty good [three-point] shot."

Coming off a 24-point, nine-rebound performance in last week's Class 4A state championship overtime loss to Magnolia, Cross spent most of his time Thursday outside of the three-point line. He added four rebounds and handed out three assists to earn MVP honors.

"I think the best part of my game is that I can play inside and out," Cross said.

The annual game for seniors who play for schools in Pulaski County was highlighted by 28 three-pointers, 20 dunks, 8 fouls and showcased a limited amount of defense. Team Threatt scored the game's first seven points, never trailed and led 70-38 at the half.

North Little Rock forward Collin Moore scored 24 points, made 5 rebounds and handed out 4 assists. He also had one of the most eye-catching baskets of the contest by basically passing the ball to himself by hitting it off the backboard and finishing with a windmill dunk.

"I really didn't have anything to prove. I just wanted to have fun with the guys," Moore said. "I've been playing with most of these guys for a long time, and it was good to have one more game with them."

Little Rock Hall post player Kevon Cooper led Team Coleman with 29 points. Hall teammate Greg Johnson added 16 points.

Parkview's Airion Simmons, who is headed to Abilene Christian this fall, collected a game-high 11 rebounds for Team Threatt to go along with 13 points. Jacob Profit, a 6-4 guard from eStem, hit five three-pointers and finished with 27 points for Team Threatt.

Little Rock McClellan's Demetrius Torrence led Team Coleman in three-pointers with four, helping him compile 14 points.

TEAM THREATT (137)

Rajuan McIntosh (Central) 4 0-0 10, Jacob Profit (eStem) 11 0-0 27, Branton McCrary (Mills) 8 0-0 17, Elijah Green (McClellan) 4 1-2 12, Collin Moore (NLR) 11 0-0 24, Airion Simmons (Parkview) 6 1-1 13, Kevin Cross (Mills) 13 1-1 32, Jacori Cranford (Fair) 1 0-0 2. Totals 58 2-4 137.

TEAM COLEMAN (100)

Ian Robinson (McClellan) 4 1-2 11, Jared Smith (Hall) 5 0-2 10, A.J. Williams (Central) 5 1-2 13, Orion Virden (Mills) 3 0-0 7, Kevon Cooper (Hall) 14 1-1 29, Greg Johnson (Hall) 8 0-0 16, Demetrius Torrence (McClellan) 5 0-0 14, Jonathan Coleman (Hall) 0 0-0 0. Totals 44 3-7 100.

Halftime -- Team Threatt 70, Team Coleman 38. Three-point goals -- Team Threatt 19 (Cross 6, Profit 5, Green 3, Moore 3 McIntosh 2, McCrary). Team Coleman 9 (Torrence 4, Robinson 2, Williams 2, Virden). Team fouls -- Team Threatt 4, Team Coleman 4.

Kevin Cross

Sports on 03/15/2019