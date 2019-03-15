Hall relishes showing off while facing her teammate

Little Rock Central guard Ariyanna Hall scored 34 points and grabbed 15 rebounds to lead Team Kursh to an 85-66 victory over Team Woods in the 20th annual All-Metro Classic at Hall High School on Thursday night.

Hall, who announced after the game that she will play basketball next season at Garden City (Kan.) Community College, averaged 13.9 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Lady Tigers during her senior year. On Thursday, she showed off a multitude of talents by knocking down five three-pointers and collecting seven offensive rebounds.

"When I had good games this season, it was the nights in which I could hit three-pointers," Hall said. "I normally wouldn't take that many. I'm used to taking the ball inside."

Hall also had a fun time playing against Central teammate Sydney Lewis, who scored 20 points for Team Woods. Lewis collected 12 rebounds, hit 5 three-pointers and handed out 4 assists.

"That was like a normal day of practice," Hall said. "We're going against each other all the time. This one meant a lot to me because we're both about to graduate."

Team Kursh hit 12 three-pointers in the first half and held a 54-33 lead at the half.

Guard Mattie Hatcher, who hit 242 three-pointers in her career at Pulaski Academy, connected on 5 of 6 three-pointers in the first half. She finished with 20 points.

Ma'Kalia Miller of eStem put in 16 points, 12 of which came via three-pointers. Central's Jordan Greenwood scored all eight of her points in the first half and grabbed all eight of her rebounds in the second half.

Mills forward Tamia Halk led Team Woods with 21 points to go along with eight rebounds. Little Rock Fair guard Jada Evans added 15 points.

TEAM KURSH (85)

Mattie Hatcher (Pulaski Academy) 7 2-2 20, Andrea Dolphin (Sylvan Hills) 1 0-0 3, Allexias Adams (Hall) 1 0-0 2, Ariyanna Hall (Central) 14 1-1 34, Jordan Greenwood (Central) 3 0-0 8, Avioanna Turner-Miles (Mills) 0 0-0 0, Ma'Kalia Miller (eStem) 6 0-1 16. Totals 32 3-4 85.

TEAM WOODS (66)

Jada Evans (Fair) 5 2-2 15, Keyonna Winston (Fair) 2 0-0 6, Jasmine Ellison (Mills) 2 0-0 4, Tamia Halk 8 2-3 21, Sydney Lewis 7 1-4 20. Totals 24 5-9 66.

Halftime -- Team Kursh 54, Team Woods 33. Three-point goals -- Team Kursh 18 (Hatcher 6, Hall 5, Miller 4, Greenwood 2, Dolphin). Team Woods 13 (Lewis 5, Evans 3, Halk 3, Winston 2). Team fouls -- Team Kursh 5, Team Woods 4.

