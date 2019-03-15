34-year-old man shot last month in Little Rock dies, police say

A man who was shot in the neck and back last month in Little Rock has died, police said.

Little Rock Police Department spokesman Lt. Michael Ford said 34-year-old Kelly Morris died Thursday evening.

A previous police report said officers found Morris lying on the ground the evening of Feb. 24 in the 4100 block of Asher Avenue. He was suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

The report didn't say what led to the shooting. Officers said they found two shell casing next to Morris as well as a deformed bullet in his jacket.

Ford said the department hasn’t ruled the death a homicide as investigators continue to review the death.

Emergency crews brought Morris to UAMS Medical Center for treatment after the shooting.

No arrests had been made at the time of the shooting.