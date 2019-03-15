Man arrested in fatal Little Rock stabbing, police say

Authorities have arrested a 29-year-old suspected of fatally stabbing a man in the neck near a Little Rock addiction treatment center earlier this week, police said.

Little Rock police arrested Roderick Damon Mills Friday morning on suspicion of first-degree murder and robbery, a police spokesman confirmed.

Authorities said Mills stabbed Nicky Anthony, 58, on Tuesday evening in the 2900 block of Springer Boulevard, a block away from the drug and alcohol recovery center Nehemiah House.

Police haven't said what led to the attack.

Medical crews brought Anthony to the hospital where he later died of his injuries, a police report said. His killing marked the city's 12th homicide of the year.

[INTERACTIVE MAP: Search all killings in Little Rock, North Little Rock this year]

According to Arkansas court records, Mills pleaded guilty to a robbery and another felony in 2009, his only criminal offense listed in the online database.

A Pulaski County judge sentenced him to 20 years in state prison. The Arkansas Parole Board approved his release on Jan. 16, 2018, records show.

Mills' bond hasn't been set in the latest charge. He's being held in the Pulaski County jail, an inmate roster shows.