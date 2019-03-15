Nigeria ends search for victims at school collapse site

LAGOS, Nigeria — Nigerian officials on Thursday halted search efforts a day after a school building collapsed in Lagos with an unknown number of children inside. The death toll was eight and could rise.

As some anguished families protested and sifted the rubble for any sign of their children, National Emergency Management Agency official Ibrahim Farinloye said workers had reached the foundation of the collapsed three-story building and did not expect to find more people.

He declined to give an updated toll of dead and rescued. Officials late Wednesday said 37 people had been freed.

An unknown number of people remained missing. Frantic efforts had gone into the night to find signs of life in the debris.

It was not yet known what caused the collapse of the building.