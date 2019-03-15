Orr's big day keeps Sugar Bears going

Kamry Orr scored a game-high 29 points to lead the eighth-seeded University of Central Arkansas Sugar Bears to a 76-71 victory over the No. 5 seed Sam Houston State Bearkats on Thursday in the first round of the Southland Conference Tournament in Katy, Texas.

Orr also had 13 rebounds, 7 steals and 5 assists.

The Sugar Bears (12-17), who snapped a five-game losing streak, will face fourth-seeded Abilene Christian at 11 a.m. today in the second round.

UCA lost both meetings to Abilene Christian in the regular season, 77-70 on Jan. 26 in Abilene, Texas, and 67-65 on March 2 in Conway.

Sam Houston State (16-13) committed 18 turnovers, which led to 25 UCA points.

UCA led 70-63 with 2:03 left after Maddie Goodner hit two free throws. The Bearkats pulled within 72-70 with 52 seconds remaining on Jennifer Oramas' three-pointer.

But Orr made two free throws with 34 seconds left to help UCA seal the victory.

Hannah Langhi scored 12 points off the bench for UCA. Alana Canady added 10 points. The Sugar Bears shot 44.6 percent (25 of 56) from the floor and made 20 of 32 at the free-throw line.

Sam Houston State led 47-40 with 6:15 remaining in the third quarter thanks to a 9-0 run. UCA responded as Orr hit a three-pointer and Canady made two free throws to cut the lead to 53-51 with 1:00 left in the quarter.

Oramas led the Bearkats with 21 points. Lydia Baxter and Amber Leggett each scored 15 points.

Jaylonn Walker added 12 points.

Sam Houston State shot 45.9 percent (28 of 61).

SOUTHLAND MEN

SOUTHEASTERN LOUISIANA 79,

CENTRAL ARKANSAS 65

Southeastern Louisiana led 36-25 at halftime and maintained at least a nine-point margin in the second half as it knocked off the Univeristy of Central Arkansas in the Southland Conference Tournament at the Merrell Center in Katy, Texas.

Southeastern Louisiana advances to play Abilene Christian in a semifinal at 7:30 p.m. today.

Thatch Unruh led the Bears (14-19) with 22 points on 7-of-13 shooting from the floor, including 4 of 9 three-pointers. Hayden Koval added 15 points and 10 rebounds, and Deandre Jones scored 11 points.

UCA, which had won four of its past five coming into Thursday's game, sank 16 of 19 (84.2 percent) from the free-throw line but was 20 of 53 (37.7 percent) from the floor and 9 of 30 (30 percent) on three-point attempts.

Moses Greenwood had 22 points and 9 rebounds for the Lions (17-15), who shot 24 of 50 (48 percent) from the floor and 23 of 27 (85.2 percent) from the free-throw line. Marlain Veal added 15 points, and Von Julien scored 13 points.

TOURNAMENT GLANCES

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE WOMEN

At the Leonard E. Merrell Center Katy, Texas

FIRST ROUND

THURSDAY’S GAMES

Central Arkansas 76, Sam Houston State 71

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 69, New Orleans 47

SECOND ROUND

TODAY’S GAMES

All times Central

Abilene Christian vs. Central Arkansas, 11 a.m.

Nicholls vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, 1:30 p.m.

SEMIFINALS

SATURDAY’S GAMES

Lamar vs. Abilene Christian-Central Arkansas winner, 1 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin vs. Nicholls-Texas A&M-Corpus Christi winner, 3:30 p.m.

CHAMPIONSHIP

SUNDAY’S GAME

Semifinal winners, 1 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE MEN

At the Leonard E. Merrell Center Katy, Texas

FIRST ROUND

WEDNESDAY’S GAMES

Lamar 81, Houston Baptist 79

Central Arkansas 73, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 53

SECOND ROUND

THURSDAY’S GAMES

New Orleans 76, Lamar 72

SE Louisiana 79, Central Arkansas 65

SEMIFINALS

TODAY’S GAMES

All times Central

Sam Houston State vs. New Orleans, 5 p.m.

Abilene Christian vs. Southeastern Louisiana, 7:30 p.m.

CHAMPIONSHIP

SATURDAY’S GAME

All times Central

Semifinal winners, 8:30 p.m.

Sports on 03/15/2019