Prosecutors clear eastern Arkansas police officers in fatal shooting of 2 during traffic stop

by The Associated Press | Today at 10:23 a.m. 0comments

WEST MEMPHIS — A prosecutor says no charges will be filed against West Memphis police officers who fatally shot two people from South Carolina during a traffic stop in January.

Prosecutor Scott Ellington said Thursday that the case over the Jan. 16 shooting in West Memphis is now closed.

Authorities have said that police shot and killed Megan Rivera and De'Angelo Brown of Lancaster, South Carolina, after officers tried to stop the vehicle the two were in. Police say the driver of the vehicle did not stop and ultimately rammed several patrol cars. Police opened fire when their vehicle struck an officer.

The officer was treated and released from a hospital.

