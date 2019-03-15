Southern Arkansas man suspected in fatal Christmas Day shooting, police say

A southern Arkansas man arrested recently is accused of shooting a man to death on Christmas Day as the victim tried to drive away from his assailant, authorities said.

The Arkansas State Police arrested 25-year-old Damian Davis of Hamburg months after the Christmas Day shooting death of 33-year-old Todd Martin of Crossett. Davis faces first-degree murder charges, as well a charge of illegal possession of a gun, in connection to the slaying.

Authorities allege Davis shot Martin outside his relatives’ home while Martin tried to drive away.

Davis’ arrest came while he was held at the Ashley County jail on an unrelated arrest about two weeks ago, Hamburg Police Chief Johnny Oliver said.

Officials haven’t said what led to or motivated the shooting.

Oliver said Friday that the killing remained under investigation and that he “anticipates there’ll be more arrests.”

Davis remained in the county jail with bond set at $250,000, according to the sheriff’s office.