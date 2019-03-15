UA super fan Canaan Sandy suffers stroke

University of Arkansas super fan Canaan Sandy is undergoing tests at White River Medical Center in Batesville after suffering a stroke Thursday afternoon.

Sandy, 36, holds a cherished status among Razorback fans and gained nationwide attention after being selected to the ESPN Fan Hall of Fame in 2013. He also had an opportunity to run for a touchdown during a break in the Red-White Game in spring 2014.

His mother, Ginger, messaged the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette on Thursday night.

"Tell everyone he loves them. Hoping for a full recovery. Will look for a cause. And it wasn't the Hogs' fault he had a stroke but he sure tried to help them win!"

The reference was to the Arkansas basketball team's 66-50 loss to Florida in the noon game at the SEC Tournament.

Sandy was in attendance at the Razorbacks' first spring scrimmage Saturday, pausing to take a picture with former Hog Drew Morgan, among others, and greeting fans with his normal energy and enthusiasm.

— Tom Murphy and Richard Davenport

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Lampo earns regional honors

Harding University sophomore Kellie Lampo received second-team All-Central Region honors Thursday from the Division 2 Conference Commissioner's Association.

A unanimous first-team All-Great American Conference recipient, Lampo led Harding to 21 victories while averaging 18.4 points and 7.5 rebounds. She led the GAC in field goals (197), was second in scoring and fourth in rebounding.

Lampo is the seventh Harding player to earn All-Region honors. The others were Bridget Benson (1995-96), Angie Dugger (1995-96), Kristen Celsor (2013-14), Arielle Saunders (2014-15), A'ndi Haney (2016-17) and Caroline Hogue (2016-17).

MEN'S TENNIS

UAFS manages one victory against Newman

The University of Arkansas at Fort Smith ended its five-match home stand Thursday with a 5-1 loss to Newman in Heartland Conference play.

Wian Van Dyk defeated Blake Crawford 6-3, 7-6 (7-4) at No. 2 singles for the Lions' only victory.

WOMEN'S TENNIS

UAFS falls to Newman

The University of Arkansas at Fort Smith lost 4-2 to Newman in Heartland Conference play Thursday in Fort Smith.

The Lions won twice in doubles play to earn a point. Bianca Koen and Samantha Wong beat Liza Gerasimova and Vlada Litvinova 6-2 at No. 1 doubles, and Joanna Potet and Chloe Ruppanner beat Mariana Gaviria and Mirella Cavalcanti 7-6 at No. 3 doubles.

Wong also defeated Gaviria 6-2, 6-0 at No. 5 singles.

RUNNING

Wonder Woman Run Series coming to LR

Registration is open for beginner and experienced runners for the DC Wonder Woman Run Series race, set for May 11 in Little Rock.

Visit dcwonderwomanrun.com to register for either the 5K or 10K race.

