Superintendent chooses leader for Little Rock's Southwest High School

Marvin L. Burton, a deputy superintendent of the Little Rock School District, is the choice of Superintendent Mike Poore to be the principal of the district’s new Southwest High School, the district announced late Friday afternoon.

The appointment is subject to the approval of Arkansas Education Commissioner Johnny Key, who acts as the school board in the state-controlled school district.

The new school at Richsmith Lane and Mabelvale Pike will open to ninth through 12th grade students in a little over a year from now, in August 2020 for the 2020-21 school year.

Burton, 54, is a long-time district teacher and administrator, and has been the lead administrator in the day-to-day planning and oversight of the 400,000-square-foot high school project that is south of the Home Depot store in southwest Little Rock.

