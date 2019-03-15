Former Texas U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke talks Thursday with J.D. Gillispie in the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 13 hall in Burlington, Iowa.

Texan O'Rourke plans White House bid

BURLINGTON, Iowa -- Democrat Beto O'Rourke jumped into the 2020 presidential race Thursday, shaking up the already packed field and pledging to win over voters from across the political spectrum as he tries to translate his sudden celebrity into a White House bid.

The former Texas congressman began his campaign by taking his first-ever trip to Iowa, the state that kicks off the presidential primary voting.

"Let us not allow our differences to define us as at this moment," O'Rourke told a whooping crowd of 120 at a coffee shop in tiny Burlington, in southeast Iowa. "History calls for us to come together."

Until O'Rourke challenged Republican Sen. Ted Cruz last year, he was little known outside his hometown of El Paso. But the Spanish-speaking, 46-year-old former punk rocker used grass-roots organizing and social media savvy to mobilize young voters and minorities and get within 3 percentage points of winning in the nation's largest red state.

In Keokuk, O'Rourke took questions about his support of federal legalization of marijuana as well as the possibility of a universal basic income. It was the kind of high-energy, off-the-cuff style that made him a sensation in Texas and a huge fundraiser nationwide.

O'Rourke refused donations from outside political groups and shunned pollsters during his Senate campaign.

Nonetheless, his nationwide popularity helped him rake in more than $80 million during the Senate bid.

Adoptions of foreign kids continues fall

NEW YORK -- The number of foreign children adopted by U.S. parents plunged nearly 14 percent last year, extending a decline that's now continued for 14 years, according to State Department figures released Thursday.

Sharp drops in adoptions from China and Ethiopia more than offset notable increases from India and Colombia.

The department's report for the 2018 fiscal year was released Thursday. It shows 4,059 adoptions from abroad, down from 4,714 in 2017 and 82 percent below the high of 22,884 in 2004. The number has fallen every year since then.

China, as has been the case for several years, accounted for the most children adopted in the U.S. But its total of 1,475 was down 22 percent from 2017 and far below a peak of 7,903 in 2005.

Suzanne Lawrence, the State Department's special adviser on children's issues, said the steady decrease in adoptions from China was linked to an improved Chinese economy and the expansion of domestic adoption there. She also said U.S. adoption agencies were hampered by China's laws restricting activities by foreign nongovernmental organizations.

Blizzard, flooding pummel Great Plains

OMAHA, Neb. -- A blizzard that paralyzed parts of Colorado and Wyoming barreled into the Midwest on Thursday, bringing whiteout conditions to western Nebraska and dumping heavy rain that prompted evacuations in communities farther east.

Emergency crews responded after a vehicle was swept off a road in Norfolk, Neb., and rising water along the Elkhorn River prompted evacuations in the city of 24,000 people.

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem closed all state offices Thursday and later in the day ordered the opening of the state's Emergency Operations Center. The Red Cross opened shelters in Sioux Falls and Yankton.

Heavy rain caused flooding in eastern parts of South Dakota and Nebraska, as well as in Iowa.

The system was moving out of the central Plains on Thursday, but National Weather Service meteorologist Peter Rogers said flooding is likely to persist into the weekend in parts of South Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa, with deeply frozen ground preventing rain and snowmelt from soaking into the soil.

Gambino crime boss killed outside home

NEW YORK -- The reputed boss of New York's Gambino crime family was shot to death in front of his home by a gunman who may have staged a car accident to lure him outside, dying a virtual unknown compared with his swaggering 1980s-era predecessor, John Gotti.

Police said Thursday they were reviewing surveillance-camera video of the attack on Francesco "Franky Boy" Cali, 53, who was gunned down Wednesday night at his red-brick colonial-style house in a quiet Staten Island neighborhood. The assailant sped off in a pickup, police said. No immediate arrests were made.

Federal prosecutors had referred to Cali in court filings in recent years as the underboss of the Gambino organization. News accounts since 2015 said he had ascended to the top spot.

The Gambino family was once among the most powerful criminal organizations in the U.S., but federal prosecutions in the 1980s and 1990s sent Gotti and other top leaders to prison, diminishing its reach.

Cali's only mob-related criminal conviction came a decade ago, when he pleaded guilty in an extortion scheme involving a failed attempt to build a NASCAR track on Staten Island. He was sentenced to 16 months behind bars and was released in 2009.

Photo by AP/SETH WENIG

Police work Thursday near where an alleged leader of the Gambino crime family was shot and killed outside his home in the Staten Island borough of New York.

