Texas TE planning to make a fifth visit to Arkansas

Arkansas tight end target Brandon Frazier made his fourth visit to Fayetteville over the weekend and another trip is likely.

He visited the Razorbacks on Saturday and was able to watch the team scrimmage.

“It was good being back on campus,” Frazier said. “I really like it up there. It’s nice, great atmosphere. We got to watch the scrimmage, so that was fun getting to see how coach (Barry) Lunney coaches and how they utilize the tight end. It was pretty cool because they threw to the tight end a bunch and they always had one out there every play, so it was good.”

Frazier, 6-6, 240 pounds of McKinney North High School in Texas, has scholarship offers from Arkansas, Auburn, Oklahoma State, Iowa State, Nebraska, Minnesota, Texas Tech, TCU, SMU, Vanderbilt, Purdue and others.

He enjoyed catching up with coach Chad Morris, offensive analyst Will Bryant and Lunney.

“It was just really fun talking to them and hanging out,” Frazier said.

Frazier recorded 37 receptions for 537 yards and 5 touchdowns as a junior and 22 catches for 423 yards and 4 touchdowns as a sophomore. He’s planning a fifth trip to Arkansas.

“Probably an official sometime in April,” Frazier said. “That’s when coach (Morris) said it will be one of the best dates to come out.”

He has no firm timeframe for a decision just yet.

“I’ve been talking about it with my family,” he said. ”We were thinking about maybe sometime in the summer or early season.”

Frazier is still trying to figure out the other schools he pans to officially visit.

“Not totally sure yet. I know I’m going to take one to Baylor and I’m also probably going to take one to (Texas) Tech, but the other two I’m not sure yet,” Frazier said. “Probably either Auburn, Vanderbilt, Iowa State or SMU and TCU.”