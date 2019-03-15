Third Arkansas medical marijuana cultivator approved to start growing

A third medical marijuana cultivation facility has been approved to start growing, leaving just two facilities waiting for state inspection.

Department of Finance and Administration spokesman Scott Hardin said Friday that state inspectors gave the go-ahead for Natural State Medicinals in White Hall to begin growing the plant.

BOLD Team in Cotton Plant and Osage Creek Cultivation in Berryville have also been approved .

Hardin has said that the state anticipates inspecting the first of 32 dispensaries in early April, meaning medical marijuana sales could begin by the middle of the month.

Voters approved a medical marijuana amendment in 2016. The process to get legal medical marijuana running has been plagued with controversies and allegations of corruption.

Hardin said there's currently no date for inspection for the two remaining cultivators.