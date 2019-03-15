UAM officer dies in crash near PB

A University of Arkansas at Monticello police officer was killed in a crash early Wednesday near Pine Bluff after another vehicle crossed the centerline, authorities said.

The Arkansas State Police said Iciephine Green, 45, of Pine Bluff was driving a 2002 Hyundai north on Arkansas 530 shortly after midnight when a southbound 2012 Buick Lacrosse crossed into the northbound lanes and struck her vehicle on a bridge, killing Green.

The other driver, who wasn't identified, wasn't listed in the report as being injured.

A spokesman for the UAM campus confirmed Green was a police officer at the university.

The state police reported conditions as clear and dry at the time of the crash.

