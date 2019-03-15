WR reaffirms his commitment to Razorbacks

Receiver Ze'Vian Capers made his first trip to Fayetteville since committing to the University of Arkansas on Feb. 8, and the trip re-enforced his decision to become a Hog.

He arrived with his father Hasain last Friday and left Sunday after spending a good amount of time with Coach Chad Morris and receivers coach Justin Stepp.

Ze’Vian Capers highlights arkansasonline.com/315Capers

"The visit was great," Capers said. "Got to see my family, hit campus real good, and spent a lot of time with coach Stepp and Morris. Just felt good about things. My dad, too."

Capers, 6-4, 205 pounds, 4.61 seconds in the 40-yard dash, of Alpharetta (Ga.) Denmark picked the Hogs over scholarship offers from Florida, Clemson, Louisville, Virginia, South Carolina, Michigan State and others.

His father was pleased with the trip and his son's decision to be a Razorback

"Everything was A-plus," said Capers, who ESPN rates as a three-star prospect. "We drove around campus for like two hours just talking and reaffirming our commitment."

His teammate and sophomore quarterback target Aaron McLaughlin also made the trip to Fayetteville over the weekend. It was McLaughlin's second visit to Arkansas.

McLaughlin, 6-4, 225, has scholarship offers from Arkansas, Georgia, Alabama, Penn State, Michigan, Ole Miss, Florida State, Texas A&M, UCLA, Southern Cal and numerous others.

"I think Aaron saw the light and energy surrounding Arkansas and it's high-end potential," Capers said.

Capers also visited the Razorbacks for the LSU game in the fall and will return to Fayetteville for an official visit.

"Some time in the spring or a big game at Arkansas during the season," Capers said. "We will see."

He recorded 62 receptions for 1,187 yards and 11 touchdowns while having 58 tackles, 2 tackles for loss and 3 pass breakups at safety as a junior in Denmark's first year of existence.

Capers said the trip didn't reveal anything new about Arkansas, but he did know how much he was wanted in Fayetteville.

"Not really learn, but was really able to spend a lot of intimate time with coach Morris and Stepp," Capers said. "That really made me feel special and a high priority."

Capers' cousin, Gabbi, is married to Arkansas strength assistant Chad Cain. After thinking about it more, Capers said he realized how passionate and hungry the Hog fans are for success.

"I learned even more that the fans are real serious about Arkansas football in a big way," Capers said. "The fans just want something to happen really special there, and really all that they want is a special Arkansas team. He [Morris] said it a few times over the weekend while there. And I'm with that."

Denmark's coaching staff has a strong Arkansas background. Head Coach Terry Crowder is a Fort Smith native and Arkansas graduate, and defensive line coach Patrick Jones was a defensive lineman for the Razorbacks from 2007-10.

Crowder, Jones and fellow coaches also visited Fayetteville last week. They arrived March 7 to spend time with the Arkansas staff and pick up new ideas for both sides of the ball. They left early Sunday morning.

Capers said having McLaughlin and the Danes' coaching staff in Fayetteville at the same time was cool.

"It was sweet, and with Aaron with me most of the weekend, too," Capers said. "It was like boom. Yeah everyone is here watching the practice, seeing some similarities in our routes."

