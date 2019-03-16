2 arrested in central Arkansas killing; victim shot after confronting pair checking on 4-wheeler, report says

Cari Williams, 25, and Dustin Moore, 25, are shown in these Pulaski County jail booking photos.

Authorities have arrested two people in the killing of a man who died shortly after being found shot in a driveway near Maumelle.

The Pulaski County sheriff's office said Dustin Moore, 25, and Cari Williams, 25, are each facing a charge of first-degree murder in the killing of 44-year-old Danny Bennett, who died after being shot on Friday evening.

The sheriff's office said deputies responded about 7:30 p.m. to an address in the 14000 block of Overstreet Road after a man found his friend lying in his driveway.

The victim, later identified as Bennett, died from his injuries a short time later.

According to arrest reports released on Saturday morning, Moore told investigators he shot Bennett "because they were fighting."

"The suspect stated Williams went around a privacy fence to look at a 4-wheeler and that is when Bennett confronted them," authorities wrote.

Williams told investigators Bennett stabbed Moore, though the report noted there was "no evidence" of that. The report said Williams and Moore "left the scene without calling for help or trying to render first aid."

Both suspects remained in the Pulaski County jail on Saturday morning with bail not yet set.