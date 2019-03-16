Police Beat

2 pregnant womenhurt; 2 people held

Two people were arrested on accusations of injuring two women, both of whom are seven months pregnant, in unrelated events this week, according to arrest reports.

James Isiah Davis, 20, was arrested Thursday in Jacksonville on an accusation of punching a pregnant woman in her face "out of nowhere," an arrest report said. The woman had reportedly been arguing with a third person when she was punched.

Less than 24 hours later, Sasha Rena Ziegler was arrested in North Little Rock on an accusation of ramming a pregnant woman with her car, according to an arrest report.

Neither victim suffered serious injuries, according to the reports.

Davis and Ziegler were in the Pulaski County jail on charges of second-degree battery as of Friday evening, according to the jail's roster.

Arson charge filedin '16 apartment fire

A Little Rock man was arrested Sunday, more than two years after his ex-girlfriend's home was set on fire after she broke up with him, court documents said.

On Oct. 3, 2016, Dashun Lynn Heard texted his ex-girlfriend and said he had set fire to her apartment at 212 Cherrie Ave. in Sherwood and she needed to call 911, an affidavit for an arrest warrant said. Firefighters extinguished the flames, which caused more than $100,000 in damage, and ruled the incident arson, the report said.

Sherwood investigators said Heard's ex-girlfriend, who was at work at the time of the fire, replied, "U going to jail if u did."

Heard was arrested on a charge of arson but was no longer listed in the Pulaski county jail as of Thursday evening, according to the jail's roster.

Metro on 03/16/2019