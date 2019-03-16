Arkansas holds on vs. S.C.

FAYETTEVILLE -- No. 17 Arkansas escaped with a 3-2 victory over No. 16 South Carolina at Bogle Park on Friday.

The University of Arkansas (20-6, 2-2 SEC) got out to a 2-0 lead over the Gamecocks (20-6, 0-4) in the first inning with a two-run home run by designated hitter Kayla Green. In the bottom of the fourth inning, the Razorbacks increased their lead to 3-0 on an RBI double by second baseman Nicole Duncan.

SHORT HOPS: Arkansas remains perfect when scoring at least three runs at 3-0. … Green is now second on the home runs scored for the Razorbacks this season behind Danielle Gibson. … The last Arkansas win over South Carolina at home was a 10-5 victory in the last game of the series in 2016. … Pitcher Cayla Drotar (6-4, 3.92 ERA) struck out three Razorbacks in succession and hit a double that ultimately led to South Carolina’s first run. ON DECK: Game two of the Arkansas-South Carolina series is today with first pitch scheduled for 1 p.m. Admission is free for the public. ON THE WEB: www.arkansasrazorbacks.com

NWA Democrat-Gazette

South Carolina would chip a run off its deficit in the fifth inning, chasing Arkansas starting pitcher Autumn Storms (9-1), who pitched 42/3 innings while allowing 2 hits and 1 unearned run while striking out 5 and walking 2.

Designated hitter Alyssa Kumiyama hit a solo home run off Arkansas reliever Mary Haff with one out in the seventh inning. Haff closed the door with the assistance of Duncan, who made a diving catch to seal the victory.

"That's something I loved all day," Arkansas Coach Courtney Deifel. "Our defense played really well. They poured it out there, and I'm really proud of them."

SO. CAR AB R H BI ARKANSAS AB R H BI

Maguire, ss 4 0 0 1 McEwen, cf 3 1 1 0

Stewart, cf 3 0 0 0 Greene, c 3 0 0 0

Clark, lf 3 0 0 0 Warrick, rf 3 0 1 0

Johns, 3b 2 0 1 0 Edwards, pr/rf 0 0 0 0

Boesel, 2b 3 0 0 0 Green, dh 3 1 1 2

Drotar, p 3 0 1 0 Diaz, 1b 0 0 0 0

Fulmer, pr 0 1 0 0 Torres, pr 0 1 0 0

Kumiyama, dh 3 1 1 1 Manzo, ss 2 0 0 0

Simpson, rf 1 0 0 0 Duncan, 2b 3 0 1 1

Fabian, ph/c 2 0 0 0 Parr, lf 3 0 1 0

Owens, 1b 0 0 0 0 Bugarin, 3b 2 0 1 0

Prebble, ph 0 0 0 0 Malkin, ph 1 0 0 0

Heath, ph 1 0 0 0



Vest, c 0 0 0 0

Lindsey, rf 0 0 0 0

TOTALS 25 2 3 2 totals 23 3 6 3

South Carolina 000 010 1 -- 2 3 1

Arkansas 200 100 0 -- 3 6 1

E -- Maguire, Manzo. LOB -- South Carolina 5, Arkansas 8. 2B -- Johns, Drotar, Warrick, Duncan, Bugarin. HR -- Kumiyama (4), Green (6). S -- Manzo. SF -- Greene.

s. CAROLINA IP H R ER BB SO

Drotar, L 6-4 6 6 3 3 4 4

ARKANSAs IP H R ER BB SO

Storms, W 9-1 42/3 2 1 0 2 5

Haff, S 2 21/3 1 1 1 1 1

WP -- Storms. PB -- Vest. Umpires -- Home: Johnson; First: McCown; Third: Bowen Daume. Time -- 2:08. Attendance -- 468.

