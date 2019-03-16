At The Post

DAY 30 of 57

FRIDAY'S ESTIMATED ATTENDANCE 9,500

FRIDAY'S TOTAL HANDLE $3,043,100

FRIDAY'S ON-TRACK HANDLE $712,222

FRIDAY'S OFF-TRACK HANDLE $2,330,878

TODAY'S SIMULCAST SCHEDULE Gulfstream Park, 11 a.m.; Aqueduct, 11:20 a.m.; Laurel Park, 11:30 a.m.; Tampa Bay, 11:35 a.m.; Fair Grounds, 12:30 p.m.; Golden Gate, 2:45 p.m.; Hawthorne, 3:10 p.m.; Penn National, 5:05 p.m.; Turfway Park, 5:15 p.m.; Charles Town, 6 p.m.; Daytona Beach (greyhounds), 6:25 p.m.; Derby Lane (greyhounds), 6:30 p.m.; Sam Houston, 7:15 p.m.; Southland (greyhounds), 7:15 p.m.; Los Alamitos, 8 p.m.

FRIDAY'S STARS

Jermaine Bridgmohan won three races to improve his season totals to 13 victories in 69 starts. Bridgmohan won the second race with Oh So Tall ($7.60, $4.60 and $3.20), covering 6 furlongs in 1:13.03. He won the fourth race with Q Go Girl ($7.80, $3.80 and $2.40), covering 6 furlongs in 1:11.12. He won the seventh race with Secret House ($3.20, $2.60 and $2.10), covering 1 1/16 miles in 1:43.59.

FOX ON THE RUN

There hadn't been a three-time winner at the 2019 Oaklawn meeting through Thursday, the 28th day of the scheduled 57-day season.

Laughing Fox will get his chance at a triple in the second division of today's Rebel Stakes for 3-year-olds, the stakes debut for the son of Union Rags.

Laughing Fox is unbeaten around two turns, both 1 1/16-mile races this year at Oaklawn. He broke his maiden Jan. 25 and won a Feb. 18 first-level allowance race by 1¼ lengths.

Owner Alex Lieblong said Laughing Fox was "absolutely" going to be a two-turn horse from Day 1.

"The 7-furlong races were more for education purposes," Lieblong said. "Sure, we would have loved to have won the races, but I didn't have any feeling that was going to happen. But that's kind of what you've got to do with a horse like this, I think."

Laughing Fox made his first career start for trainer Ron Moquett of Hot Springs before being moved to Hall of Fame trainer Steve Asmussen. Lieblong, who is chairman of the Arkansas Racing Commission, purchased Laughing Fox for $375,000.

A MARKET KING

Pricey yearling purchase Market King is scheduled to make his stakes debut in the second division of today's $750,000 Rebel Stakes for 3-year-olds at 1 1/16 miles.

A son of Into Mischief, Market King is coming off a third-place finish in a Feb. 24 allowance sprint for Hall of Fame trainer D. Wayne Lukas. Market King was wheeled back in the 6-furlong race after breaking his maiden at 1 1/16 miles Feb. 9.

"I've done that before," Lukas said Friday morning. "I thought I would just sharpen him a little."

Market King races for Lukas' longtime clients Robert Baker and William Mack, who purchased the colt for $550,000. The owner/trainer team finished third in the 2010 Rebel with Dublin, 4th in the 2014 Rebel with Strong Mandate and fifth in last year's race with Sporting Chance.

"It's the time of the year when you need to find out where you're at a little bit, whether you drop back with the lesser allowance horses or if you can move forward and maybe develop a horse with Triple Crown potential," Lukas said. "We'll just see."

Lukas won the Rebel in 1989 with Manastash Ridge and again in 2013 with Will Take Charge, who went on to become the country's champion 3-year-old male that year.

-- Information for this report was contributed by Oaklawn media department

Sports on 03/16/2019